Who is Clarkson's Farm's Andy Cato? His age, wife, height and net worth revealed

23 May 2024, 10:37

Andy Cato appears in Clarkson's Farm
Andy Cato appears in Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Getty/Amazon Prime Video

By Hope Wilson

Andy Cato has a vast musical background as one half of Groove Armada. But as he dips his toes into farming, fans have been wanting to know a bit more about the Clarkson's Farm star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm audiences were shocked when they saw a familiar face appear on their screens, as Groove Armada performer Andy Cato rocked up to the farm.

While viewers had already been introduced to Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper, a new character entered the mix in season three.

Andy and TV presenter George Lamb took part in the recent series as they attempted to broker a business deal with the Diddly Squat owner. While Kaleb wasn't totally convinced, many fans were left wanting to know more about their farm Wildfarmed, as well as the men who own it.

How old is Andy Cato, who is his wife, what is his net worth and where is his farm? Here is everything you need to know about the Clarkson's Farm star.

Andy Cato partnered with George Lamb for their farm
Andy Cato partnered with George Lamb for their farm. Picture: Getty

How old is Andy Cato and how tall is he?

Andy is 51-years-old. The Clarkson's Farm star was born on the 11th of December 1972 in Barnsley.

Viewers noticed how Andy towered over his fellow Clarkson's Farm colleagues, with the artist standing at 6ft 8in.

Who is Andy Cato's wife?

Andy is married to Jo Dunn, whom he met while studying Modern History at Merton College.

According to the Financial Times, Jo was responsible for introducing Andy to his future Groove Armada bandmate Tom Findlay.

The couple appear to share two children and spent a period of time living in France before moving back to the UK to begin their farming journey.

Was Andy Cato in Groove Armada?

Yes, Clarkson's Farm star Andy is one half of the electronic group Groove Armada.

The band are responsible for hit such as At The River, Superstylin' and I See You Baby and have continued to make music, with their latest album being released in 2020.

Andy Cato was previously in Groove Armada
Andy Cato was previously in Groove Armada. Picture: Getty

What is Andy Cato's net worth?

It is currently unknown what Andy's net worth is, however in a candid interview with The Guardian, Andy revealed that he sold the rights to Groove Armada in order to purchase his farm.

While this may be the case, Andy has also dabbled in other musical ventures. The farmer is part of the musical duo Sugardaddy and has worked with other artists such as Prince and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Where is Andy Cato's farm Wildfarmed?

Andy and George's farm, Wildfarmed, has its HQ at Colleymore Farm in Coleshill, near Faringdon.

According to their website: "Wildfarmed was formed when Andy joined forces with Edd Lees and George Lamb to found a business designed to transform lives and landscapes by producing delicious, healthy, and regenerative flour, bread, pizza, and everything in between."

