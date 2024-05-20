Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth

20 May 2024, 13:24

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya
Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya. Picture: Kaleb Cooper - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper from his age to his family life and his real relationship with Jeremy Clarkson.

Kaleb Cooper, 25, made his TV debut back in June 2021 when he starred in the first series of the Amazon Prime Video show Clarkson's Farm, a documentary following Jeremy Clarkson's farming journey.

Now, three seasons on, Kaleb is still bringing his quick-wit and no-nonsense approach to the running of Diddly Squat Farm, and his love-hate relationship with former Top Gear star Jeremy is only keeping the viewers entertained.

While Kaleb dedicates a lot of his time to his craft and filming for Clarkson's Farm, he's also created a beautiful family with his fiancée Kaya; his children Oscar and Willa Grace.

Here's everything you need to know about Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper from his net worth to his family life and real relationship with Jeremy.

Kaleb Cooper is one of the stars of hit documentary series Clarkson's Farm
Kaleb Cooper is one of the stars of hit documentary series Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime Video

Who is Kaleb Cooper?

Kaleb Cooper is a 25-year-old farmer, born and raised in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, and the Farm Manager of Diddly Squat Farm.

He made his TV debut in 2021 in the first series of Clarkson's Farm when Jeremy Clarkson hired him to help farm his land – being clueless himself at the time.

As he worked for the previous farm owner, Kaleb knew the land like the back of his hand, making him a prime candidate to help Jeremy get to grips with his new life.

At the time of his first appearance on the Prime Video series, Jeremy said: "We needed a tractor driver for the series and we looked everywhere. I said: 'I tell you what, you could look at the guy who’s actually doing the tractoring here now anyway'. So we got Kaleb and I think you’ll all agree he’s good on television."

Kaleb has starred in three series of Clarkson's Farm and is currently filming for the fourth alongside the rest of the cast.

Kaleb Cooper and his wife-to-be Kaya have two children; Oscar and Willa Grace
Kaleb Cooper and his wife-to-be Kaya have two children; Oscar and Willa Grace. Picture: Kaleb Cooper - Instagram

Who is Kaleb Cooper's fiancée?

Kaleb Cooper is engaged to his long-term partner Kaya who he shares two children with; Oscar and Willa Grace. The pair have been together just shy of eight years, and on Christmas Day 2022 Kaleb announced that they were engaged.

Posting a picture of himself with Kaya holding up her ring, Kaleb wrote: "She said yes! 2022 has been an amazing year. This definitely tops it off.

"I honestly can’t wait for 2023 and all the following years after that. @tayaaaxx your my best friend as well as the love of my life. Was a long wait for this (6 and a half years)."

Kaleb and Kaya welcomed their second child together, Willa Grace, in June 2023
Kaleb and Kaya welcomed their second child together, Willa Grace, in June 2023. Picture: Kaleb Cooper - Instagram

How many children does Kaleb Cooper have?

Kaleb and his fiancée Kaya have two children together; two-year-old Oscar and the most recent arrival, Willa Grace, who was born in June 2023.

While busy with farming, Kaleb is also a hands-on dad and often shares pictures of himself and Oscar on Diddly Squat Farm as she teaches his son the tricks of the trade.

Is Kaleb Cooper related to Gerald Cooper?

Gerald Cooper, another Clarkson's Farm star, is often mistaken as a relation of Kaleb Cooper as they share the same last name.

However, the pair are not related but are close friends due to the amount of time they spend together on Diddly Squat Farm.

Kaleb Cooper admitted he didn't know who Jeremy Clarkson was before signing up to work on Diddly Squat Farm
Kaleb Cooper admitted he didn't know who Jeremy Clarkson was before signing up to work on Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Prime

How much does Kaleb Cooper get paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

We do not know how much Amazon Prime Video pay Kaleb for starring in the hit series Clarkson's Farm, but it widely reported the farmer does get a fee from the streaming service.

As for his net worth, Kaleb has seen some huge growth in his assets in recent years. According to figures published by Companies House, Kaleb Cooper Productions' assets have increased to £242,000 from £122,000 for the year ending 30th June 2023.

His contracting business has also seen growth, with Kaleb Cooper Contracting almost doubling assets from £52,000 to £96,000. Both these net assets combined stand at £338,000 as of June 2023, compared to £174,000 for the previous year.

He's also made money through his book deals, releasing two novels over the past three years; The World According To Kaleb and Britain According to Kaleb: The Wonderful World of Country Life.

Watch the trailer for Clarkson's Farm Season 3

Is Kaleb Cooper actually friends with Jeremy Clarkson?

When Kaleb first started working with Jeremy Clarkson on Diddly Squat Farm, his impatience for the TV star's lack of knowledge of the land made for some very funny viewing.

Over the years, however, the pair have grown close and - while they still have the odd falling out about farming - they remain good friends.

Kaleb, who admitted he didn't know who Jeremy was before they met due to the fact he 'doesn't have much time to watch TV', said in an interview: "We have become quite close now. He’s been a father figure to me when it comes to understanding TV. I’ve learnt from the best there is and – I can’t believe I’m saying this – when he’s not p**sing me off, there is love there."

Proving there is still healthy banter between them, Kaleb also told The Times: "He referred to me as a tractor driver. I’m a Farm Manager. I’m the boss. It’s Kaleb’s Farm, secretly."

