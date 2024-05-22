Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

22 May 2024, 14:56 | Updated: 22 May 2024, 15:03

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm
Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime Video

By Tiasha Debray

Gerald Cooper is a side character on Clarkson’s Farm, but in the eyes of the fans, he’s the shining star. Here is everything you need to know about the star from his job to his age and his family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson may be the star of his show Clarkson’s Farm but it’s the helping hands on the series that have really wriggled their way into our hearts, the top of that list being Gerald Cooper.

Since appearing in season one of the series, Gerald’s nonsensical ramblings and interactions with Jeremy have been the cause of many a laugh across the UK.

Alongside other hit fan favourites such as Kaleb Cooper, ‘Cheerful’ Charlie Ireland and Lisa Hogan, these people are the heart and soul of Clarkson’s Farm and what keeps the audience coming back for more.

So from Gerald’s age, job and accent to his family and whether he’s related to his co-star Kaleb. Here’s everything you need to know.

Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real
Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

Who is Gerald on Clarkson's farm and what is his job?

Gerald is a dry stone wall specialist and its been his job to maintain the walls and fences on Diddly Squat Farm so they can hold in the crops and animals like sheep… well they didn’t hold in the sheep that well in season one, did they?

Gerald has been working on the land longer than Jeremy has owned it. The wall builder used to work for the farmer who managed the plot before the Top Gear star.

Jeremy eventually upgraded Gerald’s role of ‘head of security’ for the farm, but we’ve yet to see exactly what this title entails for Gerald.

Clarkson's Farm side characters have become fan's favourite part of the show
Clarkson's Farm side characters have become fan's favourite part of the show. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

How old is Clarkson’s Farm Gerald Cooper?

Gerald is 74 years old as of 2024 and has been going strong despite having a health scare in 2023. At the end of the first episode of season three, Jeremy received a call and viewers were told of Gerald's prostate cancer diagnosis.

Unfortunately the fan favourite had to miss filming for the first half of the series as he attended radiotherapy sessions, but thankfully was seen again towards the end of the season.

Is Gerald Cooper’s accent real from Clarkson's Farm?

Yes, we’re happy to say that Gerald Cooper’s accent is completely real.

The thick West Country accent has been incredibly difficult for viewers to understand without subtitles on the show and it’s those moments that he shared with Jeremy that added so much humour to the series.

According to Jeremy, in all his years on Earth, Gerald has never left his small village of Chadlington, which was where Diddly Squat is located. This has obviously left him with the thickest, purest Cotswold accent one can get.

Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm
Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Alamy

Is Clarkson’s farm Gerald Cooper related to Kaleb Cooper?

Gerald has kept his life outside of the farm very private and not much is known about whether he has a wife and kids, however, there’s been much speculation that his co-farmer and co-star Kaleb Cooper is his son.

But as magical as that would have been, it’s just pure coincidence that they share a last name and there is absolutely no relationship between the two.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show

Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton

Lauren Christy stars in Buying London on Netflix

Buying London's Lauren Christy's age, net worth and Instagram revealed

Daniel Daggers appears on Netflix's Buying London

Who is Daniel Daggers? Buying London star's age, net worth and company details revealed

There are a couple of MAFS NZ couples still together

Which MAFS NZ couples are still together? The success stories revealed

Married at First Sight

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on the Bridgerton red carpet in New York

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed

MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

Married at First Sight

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series

MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Timothy Smith and Andrea Thompson are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia’s Andrea finally reveals truth behind relationship with co-star Timothy

Married at First Sight

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is a cast member on Buying London

Buying London's Rasa Bagdonaviciute's age, net worth, nationality and previous TV work revealed
Reme Nicole Urubusi is an advisor at DDRE Global

Buying London's Reme Nicole Urubusi's age, TikTok and net worth revealed

Trending on Heart

Buying London will arrive on Netflix in May

Meet the Buying London cast as Netflix series kicks off

Olivia Wayne is a presenter for DDRE Global on Buying London

Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

Juliana Ardenius is starring in Buying London

Buying London's Juliana Ardenius' age, net worth, nationality and Instagram revealed

Olly Murs on The X Factor and now

Did Olly Murs win The X Factor? A look back at the year, fellow contestants and famous mentor
Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

Married at First Sight

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

Married at First Sight

Here's some gift ideas for Father's Day 2024!

Father's Day Gift Guide 2024: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad

Shopping

Sue Radford's daughter Katie Radford has announced she is pregnant

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford set to become grandma for the 15th time

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Will there be a series 4 of Clarkson's Farm and when will it be out?

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Tahnee Cook and Thomas Kriaras have been spending time together

MAFS Australia's Tahnee sparks relationship speculation with UK groom Thomas

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia cast 2024

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Francesca Bridgerton is making her debut

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry? Her relationships revealed