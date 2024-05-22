Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime Video

By Tiasha Debray

Gerald Cooper is a side character on Clarkson’s Farm, but in the eyes of the fans, he’s the shining star. Here is everything you need to know about the star from his job to his age and his family life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson may be the star of his show Clarkson’s Farm but it’s the helping hands on the series that have really wriggled their way into our hearts, the top of that list being Gerald Cooper.

Since appearing in season one of the series, Gerald’s nonsensical ramblings and interactions with Jeremy have been the cause of many a laugh across the UK.

Alongside other hit fan favourites such as Kaleb Cooper, ‘Cheerful’ Charlie Ireland and Lisa Hogan, these people are the heart and soul of Clarkson’s Farm and what keeps the audience coming back for more.

So from Gerald’s age, job and accent to his family and whether he’s related to his co-star Kaleb. Here’s everything you need to know.

Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

Who is Gerald on Clarkson's farm and what is his job?

Gerald is a dry stone wall specialist and its been his job to maintain the walls and fences on Diddly Squat Farm so they can hold in the crops and animals like sheep… well they didn’t hold in the sheep that well in season one, did they?

Gerald has been working on the land longer than Jeremy has owned it. The wall builder used to work for the farmer who managed the plot before the Top Gear star.

Jeremy eventually upgraded Gerald’s role of ‘head of security’ for the farm, but we’ve yet to see exactly what this title entails for Gerald.

Clarkson's Farm side characters have become fan's favourite part of the show. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

How old is Clarkson’s Farm Gerald Cooper?

Gerald is 74 years old as of 2024 and has been going strong despite having a health scare in 2023. At the end of the first episode of season three, Jeremy received a call and viewers were told of Gerald's prostate cancer diagnosis.

Unfortunately the fan favourite had to miss filming for the first half of the series as he attended radiotherapy sessions, but thankfully was seen again towards the end of the season.

Is Gerald Cooper’s accent real from Clarkson's Farm?

Yes, we’re happy to say that Gerald Cooper’s accent is completely real.

The thick West Country accent has been incredibly difficult for viewers to understand without subtitles on the show and it’s those moments that he shared with Jeremy that added so much humour to the series.

According to Jeremy, in all his years on Earth, Gerald has never left his small village of Chadlington, which was where Diddly Squat is located. This has obviously left him with the thickest, purest Cotswold accent one can get.

Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Alamy

Is Clarkson’s farm Gerald Cooper related to Kaleb Cooper?

Gerald has kept his life outside of the farm very private and not much is known about whether he has a wife and kids, however, there’s been much speculation that his co-farmer and co-star Kaleb Cooper is his son.

But as magical as that would have been, it’s just pure coincidence that they share a last name and there is absolutely no relationship between the two.