How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Kaleb Cooper has seen his assets double thanks to his role on Jeremy Clarkson's hit Prime Video series Clarkson's Farm, with his dream of owning his own farm one day becoming a possibility alongside his book deals and tours.

Kaleb Cooper, 25, became an overnight sensation back in 2021 when he made his TV debut in the first series of Clarkson's Farm, stepping in to help Top Gear and The Grand Tour star Jeremy Clarkson run Diddly Squat Farm.

Three series into the Prime Video series and Kaleb is still working alongside Jeremy, this year being promoted to Farm Manager and taking more control over finances and the agricultural success of the farm.

The Chipping Norton native has taken the success from his time on Clarkson's Farm and run with it, releasing two books over the past three years and completing his first tour, adding to his growing net worth.

While Kaleb has previously admitted to only paying himself 50p an hour during his past farming roles, the star is now seeing positive changes, with his net assets doubling in the past year.

How much is Kaleb Cooper paid for Clarkson's Farm?

It is unknown how much Kaleb Cooper earns from Prime Video for starring in the hit series Clarkson's Farm, although it is widely reported the farmer takes home a fee for his no-nonsense attitude and quick-wit towards colleague and friend Jeremy Clarkson.

While we don't know how much the star takes home for the series, we do know that his popularity has helped spark the release of two bestselling books - The World According To Kaleb and Britain According to Kaleb: The Wonderful World of Country Life - which will have helped add to his net worth.

What is Kaleb Cooper's net worth?

While there is no specific figure out there of Kaleb Cooper's net worth, we do know that the Clarkson's Farm star has seen his assets double in the last year.

Earlier this year, according to figures published by Companies House, Kaleb Cooper Productions' assets have increased to £242,000 from £122,000 for the year ending 30th June 2023.

His contracting business has also seen growth, with Kaleb Cooper Contracting almost doubling assets from £52,000 to £96,000.

Both these net assets combined stand at £338,000 as of June 2023, compared to £174,000 for the previous year.