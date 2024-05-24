Where is Clarkson’s Farm located? All the details on how to visit Diddly Squat

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

If you’ve been obsessively watching Clarkson’s Farm then it’s no surprise you may want to visit. But where is Clarkson’s Farm, Diddly Squat, located? From the postcode to its map location, here’s what you need to know.

Jeremy Clarkson’s hit show Clarkson’s Farm season 3 dropped earlier in May 2024 and it has warmed the hearts of the nation.

With fan favourite characters like Kaleb Cooper, 'Cheerful' Charlie Ireland and Jeremy’s partner Lisa Hogan returning, fans were distraught when they heard the news that Gerald Cooper was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the season.

However, nothing can knock back the West Countryman, and he returned in the latter half of the series after intensive radiotherapy with a smile on his face.

But the people aside, fans are interested in finding out where Clarkson’s Farm, also known as Diddly Squat, is located so that they can visit. Here's what you need to know.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop, Chadlington, Oxfordshire, England. Picture: Getty

Can you visit Clarkson’s Farm?

Yes, you can visit Clarkson’s Farm but you’ve got to stick to the public attraction, which is the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

There used to be a restaurant functioning on location called The Big View Café however due to excessive traffic after the show popularised, the local community shut it down.

According to the tabloids, locals of Chadlington aren’t too thrilled about the attention their town is getting due to Clarkson’s Farm, with one neighbour calling the closure of the restaurant, "a win for the community."

Diddly Squat Farm Shop sells farm goods as well as merchandise. Picture: Getty

The neighbour told The Southern Reporter: "I would like the whole thing shut down. We are just a small village and Diddly Squat Farm is in the wrong place."

Another resident said, "We don't need a theme park in an area of natural beauty. The new year was ridiculous. You'd spend about 20 minutes trying to get into town."

However despite the restaurant’s closure, the farm is still open for visits and the farm shop is open and running, selling an assortment of merchandise as well as goods such as jams, chutneys, soaps, crisps, oils and more.

Fans are able to visit Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Where is Clarkson’s Farm located?

If you’re interested in visiting, you’ll have to make your way to the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire. The exact address of the Clarkson's Farm is 5-12 Chipping Norton Road, Chadlington, Chipping Norton, OX7 3PE.

This trip will take you roughly two hours from central London by car, or two and a half hours by public transport.

Luckily for visitors, there's a bus (the X9) from The Bell Hotel in Charlbury that will take you straight past the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

If you’re looking to make a bigger trip of it, maybe try to find a cute Airbnb in the area, or rest up in Oxford which would be the closest city to the town and just 40 minutes away by car.

Diddly Squat Farm covers almost 1000 acres of land. Picture: Google Maps

Where is the Clarkson Farm’s location on a map?

If you are driving to Diddly Squat Farm, then make sure you’ve put the Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Google Maps.

The farm covers roughly 1000 acres and the pin for the farm is a fair way from the shop itself, but if you follow the signs and possibly the trail of cars belonging to fellow fans, then you'll be right as rain.