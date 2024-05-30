Five TV shows Clarkson's Farm fans will love

30 May 2024, 11:36

Clarkson's Farm viewers are looking for a new show to watch
Clarkson's Farm viewers are looking for a new show to watch.

By Hope Wilson

If you're desperately waiting for Clarkson's Farm to come back, we've got some farming-themed shows which will hopefully keep you transfixed until season four debuts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm has taken over our TV screens as we love to watch the gang at Diddly Squat navigate farming life.

With characters like Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper and Charlie Ireland keeping us entertained with their antics, many of us have been counting down the days until season four is available to stream.

But until the show returns, we're seeking something to fill the farming-shaped hole left in our life. Luckily for everyone else who is feeling the same way, we've compiled a list of shows which are similar to Clarkson's Farm to keep us going.

Here are five farming-themed shows which lovers of Clarkson's Farm will enjoy.

Clarkson's Farm has had three series so far
Clarkson's Farm has had three series so far

Shows like Clarkson's Farm

Fletchers’ Family Farm

Soap fans may not know, but Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his family own a farm in the Peak District and have invited cameras into their home to see how they live.

Alongside his wife Liz and their four children, the family document all of the ups and downs of owning a working farm.

If you watch the current episodes and are looking for more, no fear, as a second season has already been commissioned!

Fletchers' Family Farm series one is available to stream on ITVX now

Fletchers' Family Farm will return for another series
Fletchers' Family Farm will return for another series.

A Farmer's Life

This Channel 4 programme follows the lives of Irish farmers and their families throughout the years.

So far there have been nine series of A Farmer's Life, with the latest season airing in 2022. Viewers are able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the Covid pandemic impacted the farming community, from the Christmas rush to peak lambing season, we get to see it all.

A Farmer's Life is available to stream on Channel 4 now

A Farmer's Life is available to watch online now
A Farmer's Life is available to watch online now.

Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker

If you like a competition show paired with farming, then Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker is the perfect series for you.

The show follows a group of hopeful tenants who are looking to win a 10-year farm tenancy on the Wallington Estate, courtesy of the National Trust.

Throughout the series the budding farmers have to show off their farming skills and impress a team of experts in order to bag the keys to the sprawling estate. Each week one contestants has to leave the competition, until one lucky person is crowned champion.

With cute lambs and gorgeous views, what more could you want?

Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker is available to stream on Channel 4 now

Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker is another faming programme
Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker is another faming programme.

A Lake District Farm Shop

If viewers enjoyed seeing how the Diddly Squat Farm Shop operated, then A Lake District Farm Shop could be the show for you.

Filmed at the renowned Tebay Service Station, fans can follow the family who run the store. From training new employees to learning how the farming produce is made, fans can watch all of this and more online.

A Lake District Farm Shop is available to stream on Channel 4 now

A Lake District Farm Shop has two series to watch
A Lake District Farm Shop has two series to watch.

This Farming Life

This documentary series follows the lives of farmers across the country as they navigate the trials and tribulations of country life.

The sixth series of the show is available to watch currently and it is reported that the programme will return for a seventh iteration in the future.

This Farming Life is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now

This Farming Life is a BBC documentary
This Farming Life is a BBC documentary.

l

Love Island line-up 2024 revealed

TV & Movies

