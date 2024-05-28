Inside Jeremy Clarkson's family life including his children and grandchildren

Jeremy Clarkson has three children from a previous marriage. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who are Jeremy Clarkson's kids? A closer look at his personal life away from Diddly Squat farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson has been taking over our screens on Clarkson's Farm season 3 with all of his antics alongside his team including Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper so naturally, viewers have now been taking a closer look at his family life.

With one scene showing Jeremy, aged 64, darting off to meet his new granddaughter, those who have been watching the new Amazon Prime Video series are keen to know more about his children and of course, the new addition.

So who are Jeremy's kids? While most of us are more aware of his relationship with new partner Lisa Hogan, also on Clarkson's Farm, the journalist has kept the rest of his family away from Diddly Squat filming.

Jeremy has three children, all of whom he welcomed with ex-wife Frances Cain. The pair, who were married between 1993 and 2014, raised their family in Chipping Norton, Cotswolds.

Here's everything you need to know about Jeremy's kids and grandchildren.

Jeremy Clarkson and ex-wife Frances Cain had three children together. Picture: Getty

Who are Jeremy Clarkson's children?

Emily Clarkson

Born in 1994, Emily is Jeremy's eldest child and probably the most well known.

Aged 29, she goes by 'Em Clarkson' on social media, where she's amassed over 300k followers. She's best known for her podcast 'Should I Delete That', and has also followed in her father's footsteps with her writing and journalism.

She has two published books 'Can I speak to someone in charge?' and 'Dear Pretty Normal Me' and has an agony aunt column too.

Emily welcomed Jeremy's first and only granddaughter Arlo in 2023 with her husband Alex Andrew.

Emily Clarkson is Jeremy's eldest daughter. Picture: Getty

Finlo Clarkson

Jeremy's son is 26 and tends to keep out of the spot light so very little is known about him.

However, we do know he has a love of sport, after being spotted with his dad at a tennis match.

Katya Clarkson

The youngest of Jeremy's children is Katya at just 23 years old.

She has a passion for photography, something she loves to show on Instagram, and has a real drive for the arts.

Again, she does choose to remain out of the public eye as much as possible, only sometimes being spotted out with her dad or on her sister Emily's Instagram.

READ MORE: