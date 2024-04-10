Jeremy Clarkson 'unbelievably sad' as Diddly Squat Farm suffers devastating loss

10 April 2024, 16:29

Diddly Squat Farm suffered a heartbreaking loss while filming series three of Clarkson's Farm
Diddly Squat Farm suffered a heartbreaking loss while filming series three of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Channel Nine
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Diddly Squat Farm had a 'catastrophically high level' of piglet deaths while filming the new series of Clarkson's Farm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson, 63, has revealed how a number of deaths at Diddly Squat Farm left him "unbelievably sad".

The star of the hit Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm, who will return for another series later this year, revealed how the farm suffered a "catastrophically high level of deaths" when it came to their litter of piglets.

Speaking to The Times, Jeremy revealed how on the farm, based in Chipping Norton, some of the piglets were accidentally crushed to death by their mothers while others simply died of natural causes in infancy.

Jeremy told the publication: "A cow has one calf, whereas the last bout of births we had, one of our pigs had fourteen piglet...

Jeremy Clarkson was left devestated by the death of the litter of piglets
Jeremy Clarkson was left devestated by the death of the litter of piglets. Picture: Prime

"That's a lot of money. I reckoned the pigs would provide something that's sadly lacking in farming today: a bit of genuine happiness."

He added: "It was almost unbelievably sad, we had a catastrophically high level of deaths."

The journey Jeremy and his workers take into pig farming will be explored in the third series of Clarkson's Farm, which will be released later this year.

Fan favourites Kaleb Cooper, Charlie and Gerald Cooper will return for a third time to the show as they help Jeremy navigate the logistics of running Diddly Squat Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson will return for a third and fourth series of Clarkson's Farm
Jeremy Clarkson will return for a third and fourth series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

The former Top Gear star first bought Diddly Squat Farm in 2020 and allowed cameras from Prime to document his journey into becoming a fully-fledged farmer. The first series premiered on the streaming service in 2021.

Following a successful first and second series, the third will be released onto the streaming service on 3rd May 2024, with news of a fourth instalment being commissioned confirmed earlier this year.

The new series of Clarkson's Farm will see Jeremy and Kaleb's continued efforts to make Diddly Squat Farms a success
The new series of Clarkson's Farm will see Jeremy and Kaleb's continued efforts to make Diddly Squat Farms a success. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

A spokesperson for Clarkson's Farm previously said on the new series: "The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

“Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land, thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

"This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer. Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition.”

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori are in a relationship

Inside Jack and Tori's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge met on MAFS Australia

Inside Jade and Ridge's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Is it all over for Andrea and Richard?

MAFS Australia viewers fear for Richard and Andrea's relationship following explosive argument

Married at First Sight

Timothy from Married At First Sight has shared regrets over his decisions which meant he was behind bars when his mother died

MAFS Australia's Timothy opens up about criminal past, drug trafficking and prison time

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Harrison could be teaming up

MAFS Australia villains Jack and Harrison 'teaming up' for secret project

Married at First Sight

The Radford family are off to Florida

Sue Radford flaunts lavish holiday after hitting back at 'jealous' trolls

Jack told Jade she has a 'spicy energy' during their one-on-one meeting

MAFS Australia shock as Jack 'hits on' Jade behind Ridge and Tori's backs

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jayden and Eden are still in a relationship after leaving MAFS Australia

Inside Jayden and Eden's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

What's going on with Timothy and Lucinda now?

Where are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy now? Everything that happened after the experiment

Married at First Sight

Tori and Lizz clashed on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Tori 'forbids' Jack from being friends with client Lizz after awkward homestay visit

Married at First Sight

People have been left confused over Eden's lie...

MAFS Australia's Eden admits she lied about Jayden seeing Sara's 'cheating' texts

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon was sent warnings by her followers

Stacey Solomon issued warning by concerned fans while feeding daughters

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

Married at First Sight

Ellie and Lauren had an argument on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Ellie reveals what she really said to Lauren at the explosive reunion

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda may be getting back together in the future

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy hint they may get back together during heartwarming reunion

Married at First Sight

It looks like Tori is very much over the experiment and her fellow brides and grooms

MAFS Australia's Tori posts scathing message to co-stars after storming out of reunion

Married at First Sight

Jack has claimed Lauren had a secret boyfriend whilst on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Jack claims whole cast knew about Lauren's 'secret boyfriend'

Married at First Sight

Did Married At First Sight's Sara and Tim last the experiment?

Are MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim still together?

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue will begin in April

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue start date and episodes explained

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one!

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia reunion date has been revealed

When is the MAFS Australia reunion on TV? Air date revealed as trailer drops

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

Jack and Tori apparently 'stormed out' of the MAFS Australia reunion

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori 'blew up at producers' after storming out of reunion

Married at First Sight

Netflix's Ripley is filmed in Italy and New York City

Where was Ripley filmed? Every location in the Netflix series revealed

Passenger ending explained after six episodes of the black comedy

Passenger ending explained- everything that happened in Chadder Vale

Passenger has just finished its first series

Will there be a Passenger series 2? Everything we know about a second season

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

Ripley is filmed in black and white

Why is Ripley in black and white? The real reason revealed