Jeremy Clarkson gives in to council's decision to close his restaurant

Jeremy Clarkson's restaurant will be closed for good. Picture: Amazon/Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson has finally accepted the council's ruling that he must close the Diddly Squat Restaurant.

Fans of Clarkson’s Farm will know that Jeremy Clarkson spent the most part of 2021 battling with the council to open his Diddly Squat restaurant.

The former Top Gear presenter managed to open the eatery in a farmyard barn last July on land he owns in Chipping Norton.

But according to the Daily Mail, West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) clamped down after filming and ordered him to make a list of adjustments if it were to stay open.

But while Jeremy had originally planned to contest the ruling, he’s now reportedly decided to accept it and has no plans to try and re-open his business.

Jeremy Clarkson has given up trying to open his restaurant. Picture: Amazon

During the show, it was unclear whether the restaurant would open in time after Jeremy was locked in a back-and-forth with the council.

Despite having the plan initially rejected, Jeremy decided to ignore it and found a 'loophole' to get around the planning permission.

This involved changing the location of the restaurant to an existing barn that was already on his land.

Despite all the setbacks, the opening night went without a hitch and the restaurant got lots of positive feedback, with food provided by top chef, Pip Lacey and her crew.

According to the Daily Mail, following the opening the West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) gave Jeremy a list of orders which needed to be completed within six weeks.

Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop. Picture: Getty Images

Their list of changes included removing all mobile toilets, tables for dining and 'landscaping materials', but now this deadline has passed and the council state the measures taken ‘weren’t sufficient’.

According to the Mirror, Jeremy was set to appeal the letter but has now given up.

He is said to have written a letter to West Oxfordshire District Council, saying he had been “thwarted” by the enforcement notice.

“I no longer wish to open a restaurant,” he reportedly wrote.

