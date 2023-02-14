Clarkson's Farm season three confirmed by Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed Clarkson's Farm is getting a third series. Picture: Amazon Prime

The former Top Gear presenter announced the news on Twitter after being quizzed by a fan.

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that his hit show Clarkson's Farm will be returning for a third season.

The former Top Gear presenter turned farmer revealed the news on Twitter after he was quizzed by a fan on the future of the show.

Following the highly-anticipated launch of series two on Amazon Prime last weekend, the journalist posted a tweet prompting people to watch his latest adventures, writing: "Do please watch Clarkson’s Farm 2 this weekend on Amazon. People seem to be loving it. And the soundtrack is amazing."

One curious viewer then sent the 62-year-old a message asking if plans for series three were still in the works.

Fans were thrilled to hear Jeremy Clarkson and his sidekick Kaleb Cooper were returning for a third time. Picture: Amazon Prime

The social media user, who goes by @HammersRhino on Twitter, wrote: "I loved it watched it on Saturday that just passed, loved the show can't wait for a season 3 if there is one," to which Jeremy replied: "There is one."

Fans were delighted to hear there was more to come from the gang at Diddly Squat Farm, and even called for some beloved cameos to get more camera time.

"Best news I’ve heard in a LONG time! I have learned so much from Clarkson’s Farm. I was never appreciative of or properly thankful for the work and sacrifice that goes into my daily bread. I am now. Thank you @JeremyClarkson," tweeted one excited fan.

There is one — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) February 13, 2023

A second wrote: "So happy to hear that!!!! We need more shows like this."

"Excellent. Binge watched the whole series Sunday... loved it," said a third.

"Make sure Gerald is in. He’s hilarious," joked another Twitter user.

While a fifth added: "Literally just finished season 2, Googled 'will there be a season 3?' then bam! I end up at this tweet! Awesome."

Clarkson's Farm was a huge hit with Prime Video viewers. Picture: Amazon Prime

Jeremy's confirmation of series three comes just weeks after he made a string of controversial comments about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column.

Talk of the show being cancelled was rife at the time, with Variety reporting that Amazon were "likely to be parting ways" with the telly star.

A press conference for Clarkson's Farm was cancelled last minute, after Jeremy made a public apology to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Shortly afterwards, Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement in which they said Clarkson had a "long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric".

However it seems the third series is in the bag, according to the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire star who apologised for causing "so much hurt" and promised to "be more careful in future".

