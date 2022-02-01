First look at Clarkson's Farm series two as Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper reunite

Series two of Clarkson's Farm is just around the corner. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson and his Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper have been filming the upcoming series since last year.

Jeremy Clarkson, 61, and Kaleb Cooper, 23, have reunited in a collection of pictures teasing the highly-anticipated second series of Clarkson's Farm.

The hilarious duo can be seen back at Diddly Squat Farm in the photos, with Jeremy's girlfriend Lisa Hogan, 48, taking part in one of shots.

The TV star, best known for Top Gear and Who Wants to be a Millionaire, can be seen kissing Lisa while Kaleb awkwardly bows his head.

In another picture, Jeremy can be seen driving a tractor through a country road while Kaleb lays on the bonnet, apparently holding on for dear life.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper appear to be back to their old ways. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

The pictures were shared by Amazon Prime Video, who captioned the images with: "It required hiding in piles of potatoes and behind hay bales, but we’ve finally got some pics of #ClarksonsFarm season 2. Excited?"

Much to the dismay of viewers, the release date for the new series of the hit show is yet to be released.

Kaleb awkwardly kept his head down while Jeremy kissed his partner, Lisa, in one of the teaser shots. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

We do know, however, that filming started in November 2021.

At the time, Kaleb – a farmer from the Chipping Norton area – shared a picture of himself with a camera crew, captioning it with: "Filming is well underway. Enjoying every minute of it as well!"

The entire team from the first series will be back for the second, including Charlie and Gerald as well as Kaleb and Lisa.

Kaleb is the expert helping Jeremy through the technical tasks of running a farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

While fans can't wait to see the show back on their screens, a second series almost didn't happen.

Last year, Jeremy told fans that if they wanted to see the show commissioned for another series, they would have to write to Amazon as it was "their decision".

Replying on social media to a fan who asked if anymore episodes were being filmed, Jeremy replied: "No. We aren’t. Write to Amazon, it’s their decision.”

When the second series was eventually confirmed, the head of UK originals at Amazon Studios released a statement reading: "Clarkson’s Farm is Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming.

"It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences.

“We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy.”

The first series of Clarkson's Farm is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.