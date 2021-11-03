Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper confirms series two has started filming

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson and his farming sidekick Kaleb Cooper will return for another series of the hit show Clarkson's Farm.

Clarkson's Farm has officially started filming its second series.

This has been confirmed by star of the show Kaleb Cooper, who said that production upcoming episodes is "well underway".

The farming contractor, who stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the reality TV show, even shared a behind the scenes picture from the Diddly Squat Farm.

Standing next to a tractor, Kaleb can be seen filming a scene with the idyllic rolling hills in the distance.

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

He captioned the picture with: "‘Filming is well underway. Enjoying every minute of it as well!"

Clarkson's Farm is an Amazon Prime Video show which follows the former Top Gear presenter as he attempts to run his own farm, with no previous experience in the field.

In the first series, we saw Jeremy enlist the help of local country boy Kaleb, who helps the TV star learn the lay of the land.

With many moments of frustration from both Kaleb and Jeremy, the first season made for hilarious viewing.

Kaleb said he is enjoying 'every minute' of filming the latest series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

Fans are looking forward to more laughs in the upcoming episodes, and weren't shy to let Kaleb know.

Commenting on his picture, one fan wrote: "Can’t wait for it. Best thing on the telly."

Another joked: "Please tell me you’re giving Clarkson a hard time?"

There is currently no release date for series two of Clarkson's Farm.