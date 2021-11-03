Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper confirms series two has started filming

3 November 2021, 11:49

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm
Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson and his farming sidekick Kaleb Cooper will return for another series of the hit show Clarkson's Farm.

Clarkson's Farm has officially started filming its second series.

This has been confirmed by star of the show Kaleb Cooper, who said that production upcoming episodes is "well underway".

The farming contractor, who stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the reality TV show, even shared a behind the scenes picture from the Diddly Squat Farm.

Standing next to a tractor, Kaleb can be seen filming a scene with the idyllic rolling hills in the distance.

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm
Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

He captioned the picture with: "‘Filming is well underway. Enjoying every minute of it as well!"

Clarkson's Farm is an Amazon Prime Video show which follows the former Top Gear presenter as he attempts to run his own farm, with no previous experience in the field.

In the first series, we saw Jeremy enlist the help of local country boy Kaleb, who helps the TV star learn the lay of the land.

With many moments of frustration from both Kaleb and Jeremy, the first season made for hilarious viewing.

Kaleb said he is enjoying 'every minute' of filming the latest series of Clarkson's Farm
Kaleb said he is enjoying 'every minute' of filming the latest series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

Fans are looking forward to more laughs in the upcoming episodes, and weren't shy to let Kaleb know.

Commenting on his picture, one fan wrote: "Can’t wait for it. Best thing on the telly."

Another joked: "Please tell me you’re giving Clarkson a hard time?"

There is currently no release date for series two of Clarkson's Farm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Netflix is removing some family favourites

Netflix is removing 74 films and TV shows this month - see the full list

Netflix

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis Christmas 2021 advert out?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral mini dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

When is I'm A Celeb back?

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start on ITV?
Rob Kazinsky was back on EastEnders

Who is Rob Kazinsky and has he returned to EastEnders as Sean Slater?

Trending on Heart

Your iPhone may contain a hidden button you never knew about (stock images)

Apple logo on the back of your iPhone is a secret shortcut button - here's how to use it

Lifestyle

Disney has released their Christmas advert

Disney's new Christmas advert 2021 tells the heartwarming story of a blended family

Christmas

Eamonn Holmes wants to ban fireworks

Eamonn Holmes calls fireworks ‘animal cruelty’ and says they should be banned

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon brought baby Rose onto The One Show

Stacey Solomon delights fans as she makes live TV appearance with baby Rose

Celebrities

Adele will perform old and new tracks in the one-off special

Adele to perform one-off TV special at London Palladium

Celebrities

Here's how your child can get involved with Sleeps 'Til Santa this year

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how your child can introduce Heart's special Christmas song

Christmas

Abba are reuniting for a new album as well as a virtual tour

Abba announce new album and tour 40 years after split

Celebrities

If you're tired of chocolate, we've rounded up the best alternative advent calendars to buy this Christmas

The best alternative advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2021

Lifestyle

Spiders could be invading your homes this month

False widow spiders could invade UK homes this month as temperatures drop

Lifestyle

MAFS' Jaimie shared a lengthy message about Chris online

Married at First Sight Australia's Jaimie Gardner slammed Chris Jensen after shock split
Find out who might be heading to the I'm A Celeb castle this year...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 rumoured line-up

Ant and Dec will be back on our screens in a matter of weeks

I'm A Celebrity 2021 start date 'confirmed' as November 21

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

How to help keep your pets safe and calm this Bonfire night

Lifestyle

Here's the nation's favourite Christmas themed baby names

Most popular Christmas baby names revealed - including Ivy and Jack

Christmas

These Christmas pyjamas will get you in the festive spirit

The best Christmas pyjamas on the high street 2021

Christmas