Tipping Point contestant’s incredible wrong answer leaves Ben Shephard in hysterics

Ben Shephard burst into laughter when two Tipping Point contestants mistook the Greek poet Homer for Homer Simpson.

In a moment that will go down in TV history, the Good Morning Britain presenter asked school teacher Dom a question on one of the most influential writers.

He said: “In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?”

Dom then confidently replied: “I know he likes doughnuts”, referring to The Simpsons’ character Homer.

The camera then panned to Ben, who is seen with his mouth wide open while looking at Dom with a confused look on his face.

Ben then asked competitor Lindsey what she would have answered, to which she also replied: “I would have said doughnuts as well. Yes, beer and doughnuts.”

As he struggled to keep his composure, Ben offered to re-read the questions before Dom finally realised his mistake: “Oh, I got the wrong, Homer!.”

To which Ben said: “Homer, of course, poet, scholar, bard, philosopher. Not Homer Simpson, who works in a nuclear factory, drinks beer and likes doughnuts.”

Viewers were equally amused by the moment, with one writing: “Tipping Point needs to come with a health warning. I near passed out at the Homer question.”

"Classic #TippingPoint moment as Homer the Poet is confused with Homer Simpson. Apparently, alongside nectar, doughnuts are the food of the Gods,” someone else said.

Tipping point answer cheered me up: ‘In Homer’s epic poems he refers to the food of the gods as donuts’ — Gill - Free Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe 🕷#FBPE (@Gill_Catterall) October 25, 2021

A third wrote: "I literally can't breathe. That Homer gaffe is the funniest thing I've ever witnessed on #tippingpoint."

While a fourth said: "Got to admit Donuts was one of my favourite answers out of all stupid ones I've heard on #tippingpoint."

And a fifth joked: "Homer must have written his epic poems in one of the later episodes, I stopped watching after season 14 #TippingPoint."

If you’re still confused by the question, the answer is ambrosia, which is a dessert made with oranges and shredded coconut.