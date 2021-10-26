Holly Willoughby screams as Phillip Schofield finds a spider in her hair live on This Morning

By Naomi Bartram

This Morning turned to chaos on Monday morning when Phillip Schofield noticed a spider in Holly Willoughby's hair.

With Halloween right around the corner, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are getting in the spooky spirit on This Morning this week.

But it was Holly, 40, who was left terrified when Phillip found a spider crawling around in her hair.

As soon as the show kicked off on Monday, 59-year-old Phillip was seen staring at his friend’s hair before she eventually asked what he was looking at.

Holly Willoughby had a spider in her hair on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Phillip then said: “Well, you've got... it's Halloween coming up, don't panic, but you've got a spider in your hair.”

Clearly not a fan of the creepy crawlies, Holly immediately started panicking and demanded that Phil get it out as soon as possible.

As Phil took it out, she soon relaxed when she realised it was a little money spider, telling viewers: “It’s only a tiny one.”

Before adding: “Can you say you've got a money spider, when I'm expecting like a tarantula on my head?!”

Her co-host then replied: “Well no, I’m not going to say that am I? Where’s the fun in that?”

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Holly replied: “It’s meant to be really lucky isn’t it?

“What you have to do if you find a money spider, is put it three times round your head and if it’s still on your hand it means the money will come to you too.”

As Phil put the spider down, Holly added: “Well, you never know how the show is going to start, do you?!”

This comes after Holly and Phil returned to the show this week after some time away for October half term.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replaced the pair while they were away.

Elsewhere on the show, Holly revealed her close connection to This Morning chef Joseph Denison Carey.

Joseph, 22, was in the studio making the perfect spaghetti bolognese but as the expert said his traditional Italian sauce would contain 'no peas or garlic', Holly exclaimed: "No garlic?

"My husband, you know very well because he is your godfather, will chuck a pea in anything."

Joseph replied: "They don't belong there but it's OK because I'm here.

"I'm going to show you how to make it more traditional."