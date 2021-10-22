Coleen Nolan says it was 'horrendous' when Ruth Langsford was replaced on This Morning

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about her close friend Ruth Langsford's reaction being demoted on This Morning.

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes were replaced at the end of last year, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary taking the reins on the Friday morning slot.

When she was asked about what went on behind the scenes, Coleen, 56, told OK! magazine: "Yeah, it was horrendous. There’s loads I could say about the politics that goes on in our industry.

"But you can’t fight it, you’ve just got to accept it. And that’s hard because she’s a friend who I think is brilliant.

"I just want to say, 'That decision doesn’t make sense!' I think we’re in an industry where age and looks come into play."

After ITV broke the news of the presenter shake up, Ruth shared a statement wishing Alison and Dermot luck.

She said: "It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

Ruth and Eamonn are still part of the This Morning family and now stand in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during the half-term and summer holidays.

She then went on to defend her position as a presenter, saying at the time: "We've put the work in. We didn't do a reality show and get an overnight job on the telly.

"We've come up through the ranks. Eamonn was only 19 when he started out. And he was doing the teatime news in Belfast during The Troubles.

"It was heavy stuff. And he's now got an OBE for services to broadcasting."

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley said at the time: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

"Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn & Ruth.”