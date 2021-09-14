Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

14 September 2021, 16:32

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby could be heard asking for more lunch from This Morning chef Joseph when she thought viewers couldn't hear her.

Holly Willoughby, 40, was left laughing with embarrassment on Tuesday's episode of This Morning as she was heard ordering her lunch when she thought her microphone was off.

The mum-of-three and Phillip Schofield's co-star had just finished the food segment of the show with chef Joseph Denison Carey when the show appeared to go into a competition advert.

And while the graphics for the competition came up on the screen, Holly would still be heard saying: "Joseph, could you plonk some in here for me to have for my lunch?"

When she realised the mistake she had made, she started laughing, saying: "Oh. I'm so sorry, I thought we were going to Natalie in Birmingham!"

Holly was left looking embarrassed when she realised what she had done
Holly was left looking embarrassed when she realised what she had done. Picture: ITV
Holly could be heard asking Joseph for more food during a short break
Holly could be heard asking Joseph for more food during a short break. Picture: ITV

Phillip found the moment hilarious, telling viewers: "As least you know we're not faking the fact that we say we love it. Can we please have some more for our lunch?"

When the cameras returned to Holly and Phil in the studio, he asked her: "Did you get the extra for your lunch?", to which she replied: "I did, I got an extra thigh."

Phillip Schofield found the entire situation very funny
Phillip Schofield found the entire situation very funny. Picture: ITV

For Tuesday's episode of This Morning, Holly looked chic in a simple monochrome ensemble.

For the second show of the week, she wore a cream blouse under a black knitted vest, teamed with a pair of stylish culottes and stiletto heels.

You can find all the details of Holly's look, and where to buy it, here.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The most populat baby names from the last 20 years have been revealed

The most popular baby names of the last 20 years - including Emily and Joshua

Lifestyle

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?

TV & Movies

Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?

TV & Movies

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

TV & Movies

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?

TV & Movies

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?

TV & Movies

Ant and Nikita were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Nikita and Ant and where are they now?

TV & Movies

Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight is on at 9pm

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

TV & Movies

Longcroft School has angered parents over their school uniform policy

Parents who spent £109 on Dr Martens furious as school ban 'unsuitable' shoes

Lifestyle

A bride has invoiced her 'no-show' guests £180

Newlyweds invoice guests £180 for not turning up to their wedding

Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston has denied reports that she dated David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on 'bizarre' David Schwimmer romance rumours
Meet this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants

Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants: Meet the 12 new bakers including a retired nurse and vegan student

Great British Bake Off

Norris Cole has passed away in Coronation Street

Is Norris Cole from Coronation Street dead and what happened to him?

TV & Movies