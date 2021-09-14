Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder
14 September 2021, 16:32
Holly Willoughby could be heard asking for more lunch from This Morning chef Joseph when she thought viewers couldn't hear her.
Holly Willoughby, 40, was left laughing with embarrassment on Tuesday's episode of This Morning as she was heard ordering her lunch when she thought her microphone was off.
The mum-of-three and Phillip Schofield's co-star had just finished the food segment of the show with chef Joseph Denison Carey when the show appeared to go into a competition advert.
And while the graphics for the competition came up on the screen, Holly would still be heard saying: "Joseph, could you plonk some in here for me to have for my lunch?"
When she realised the mistake she had made, she started laughing, saying: "Oh. I'm so sorry, I thought we were going to Natalie in Birmingham!"
Phillip found the moment hilarious, telling viewers: "As least you know we're not faking the fact that we say we love it. Can we please have some more for our lunch?"
When the cameras returned to Holly and Phil in the studio, he asked her: "Did you get the extra for your lunch?", to which she replied: "I did, I got an extra thigh."
For Tuesday's episode of This Morning, Holly looked chic in a simple monochrome ensemble.
For the second show of the week, she wore a cream blouse under a black knitted vest, teamed with a pair of stylish culottes and stiletto heels.
You can find all the details of Holly's look, and where to buy it, here.