Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby could be heard asking for more lunch from This Morning chef Joseph when she thought viewers couldn't hear her.

Holly Willoughby, 40, was left laughing with embarrassment on Tuesday's episode of This Morning as she was heard ordering her lunch when she thought her microphone was off.

The mum-of-three and Phillip Schofield's co-star had just finished the food segment of the show with chef Joseph Denison Carey when the show appeared to go into a competition advert.

And while the graphics for the competition came up on the screen, Holly would still be heard saying: "Joseph, could you plonk some in here for me to have for my lunch?"

When she realised the mistake she had made, she started laughing, saying: "Oh. I'm so sorry, I thought we were going to Natalie in Birmingham!"

Holly was left looking embarrassed when she realised what she had done. Picture: ITV

Holly could be heard asking Joseph for more food during a short break. Picture: ITV

Phillip found the moment hilarious, telling viewers: "As least you know we're not faking the fact that we say we love it. Can we please have some more for our lunch?"

When the cameras returned to Holly and Phil in the studio, he asked her: "Did you get the extra for your lunch?", to which she replied: "I did, I got an extra thigh."

Phillip Schofield found the entire situation very funny. Picture: ITV

For Tuesday's episode of This Morning, Holly looked chic in a simple monochrome ensemble.

For the second show of the week, she wore a cream blouse under a black knitted vest, teamed with a pair of stylish culottes and stiletto heels.

