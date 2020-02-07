Holly Willoughby's amazing reaction to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

Holly Willoughby interviewed Phillip Schofield on This Morning today after he came out as gay in an Instagram statement.

Holly Willoughby has praised her friend and co-host Phillip Schofield following him coming out as gay earlier today.

Taking to Instagram before they appeared on This Morning together, Holly wrote: "Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. We’ll be together at 10am on This Morning x".

After he released an emotional statement on Instagram, Phillip opened up about the news to Holly on This Morning.

He said: "It’s funny because everyone I’ve spoken to, you, have all been so loving a caring and my entire family have grabbed us and said it’s okay we love you we’re proud of you and every person i tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter but at the same time which I have made this decision with is essential for my head of course I’m very aware that steph and thegirls are watching this. So yeah I feel a little lighter but I am also very aware there is no qurstion it causes pain and causes upset."

Phillip opened up about his decision to come out on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

In his written statement, Phillip wrote: "You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you wont know what’s been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to be celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

"Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I Couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful supportive teams. Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward."