Inside the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby's iconic fashion choices and £1m M&S line

By Mared Parry

Angie is behind Holly's most iconic looks for This Morning, I'm a Celeb and Dancing on Ice.

Holly Willoughby always looks incredible, her fashion overhaul in the past few years has had everyone talking and wondering where her outfits are from.

Her daily outfits of the day posts have become a one-stop shop for many women, who can't wait to see what the This Morning presenter is wearing every day.

Angie Smith is the lady behind the effortlessly executed get-ups and the 38-year-old has an Instagram equally as flawless.

The Bedfordshire stylist has styled Holly, also 38, for years, and transformed her style, banishing the 'Willoughbooby' nickname.

Angie has also styled Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and even the Spice Girls among many others, but is widely known for her association with Holly.

Boasting 87,000 followers on Instagram, the stylist is a fashion icon and inspiration in her own right, and has a carefully curated feed where she shows off her amazing lifestyle and wardrobe.

Holly's just revealed her fifth collection with high street giant M&S, and it turns out Angie has played a huge part in the £1m deal.

The TV star is the face of the collections but Angie is actually employed to "consult" on the edits as well as style her.

The Sun revealed that Angie is paid a whopping £150,000 for her role, which explains her glamorous lifestyle that she loves to flaunt on Instagram.

The blonde frequently posts pictures of herself on tropical beaches in different corners of the world, chilling in luxury villas.

She was even flown out to Australia by Holly to attend to all of the presenter's styling needs during her time on I'm A Celeb.