Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to take TWO month summer break from This Morning

Holly and Phil 'wiil take SEVEN WEEK summer break from This Morning' to spend time with their families. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The much-loved TV duo will present their last show today before switching their early morning starts for seven weeks of quality time with their families

This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will present their last show today, before heading off on an extended two-month summer break.

The presenting duo, whose annual leave tends to coincide with their children's school holidays, will disappear from screens later this morning and aren't expected to return until early September.

Holly and Phil's shock decision to appear on the Friday edition of This Morning has come as a surprise to dedicated viewers who are used to an early Thursday exit from the pair.

It's thought the extra day is down to the fact they will be off work until the first week of September, when a new term begins, giving them over seven weeks of quality time with their families.

Mother-of-three Holly, 38, who shares children Harry, 9, Belle, 9, and Chester, 3, with husband Dan Baldwin, couldn't hide her excitement over the upcoming summer break.

Taking to Instagram, the glamorous star shared three photos of her outfit with followers, but it wasn't the clothes that were the focus of the post as she couldn't stop smiling and fist-pumping the air with glee.

The snap's caption told fans exactly how she was feeling: "Morning Thursday... getting slightly giddy that this is our penultimate show before the summer!"

According to The Sun, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, both 59, will be stepping in to cover the bulk of Phil, 57, and Holly's summer break.

The couple, who have been married for more than 20 years, already present This Morning's Friday show each week, although Ruth has recently taken some time out following the sad death of her sister Julia.

It's thought a slew of celebrity guests could also join the summer line-up, taking the reins from Holly and Phil – and helping Eamonn and Ruth tackle the mammoth task.

Famous faces could include regular guest presenters Rylan Clark-Neal, Rochelle Humes and Mark Wright, but some fans are even speculating that I’m A Celebrity favourites John Barrowman and Emily Atack will be back on screens across the country to kickstart Britain's mornings.

We'll have to wait and see!