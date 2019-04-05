Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

Holly and Willoughby will break for Easter. Picture: Getty

It could prove to be ideal practice for Emily and John, who are also rumoured to be hosting their own show later this year.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will be taking a much-needed break from This Morning as they take their Easter holiday.

Now it's been announced they will be replaced by I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! stars Emily Attak and John Barrowman.

Speaking to The Sun, Emily said: "I am absolutely over the moon to be joining This Morning with my best mate John Barrowman over Easter.

“It’s a dream come true to be presenting one of my favourite shows. I look forward to being on the iconic sofa. We’re going to have so much fun."

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star Emily Attak will replace Holly . Picture: Getty

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star John Barrowman will replace Phil . Picture: Getty

Emily and John's cover stint could prove good practice as they are currently rumoured to be hosting their own show later this year.

Commenting on the speculation, Emily said: "There are ideas floating around. At the moment everything is meetings and exciting opportunities."

Emily was heavily tipped to become the new team captain on Celebrity Juice, after Fearne Cotton left the show.

However, despite the rumours it was later revealed that Paddy McGuinness would be taking the job.