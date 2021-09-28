This Morning viewers shocked after hearing the Teletubbies speak for the first time

By Polly Foreman

The Teletubbies chatted to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in a very surreal This Morning segment yesterday...

In probably the most bizarre bit of TV we've seen all year, the Teletubbies were interviewed on This Morning yesterday.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-laa and Po all headed to the studio to chat to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about their new upcoming album, Ready, Steady, Go!, which will mark their 25th anniversary.

The album will put them up against some pretty big names in the charts, and they're hoping to get it to number one.

"You’re up against Coldplay and the Spice Girls in the charts, so, do you think you’re going to beat them?", Phillip asked, to which Laa-Laa replied: "Teletubbies song the bestest song."

The Teletubbies are releasing an album. Picture: ITV

"Teletubbies number one!", Po added.

Holly then said: "It’s so lovely to see you, will you come and see us again at some point?", to which Po said: "We love Holly and Phil!"





The Teletubbies first aired in 1997. Picture: BBC

Many viewers were left unsettled by the interview, with many noticing that this is the first time they'd heard them talk properly.

The interview took place just outside the This Morning studios. Picture: ITV

One tweeted: "Is it just me who’s a little freaked out by the Teletubbies speaking in semi coherent sentences? I just remember them talking in one or two word phrases – 'tubby custard', 'again!'"

Another added: "The teletubbies are on this morning, and they’re speaking, is this a new thing because I’m sure they just made noises when we were little???"

The Teletubbies first appeared on the BBC in 1997, and have been hugely popular in children's television ever since.