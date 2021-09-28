This Morning viewers shocked after hearing the Teletubbies speak for the first time
28 September 2021, 11:35
The Teletubbies chatted to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in a very surreal This Morning segment yesterday...
In probably the most bizarre bit of TV we've seen all year, the Teletubbies were interviewed on This Morning yesterday.
Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-laa and Po all headed to the studio to chat to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about their new upcoming album, Ready, Steady, Go!, which will mark their 25th anniversary.
The album will put them up against some pretty big names in the charts, and they're hoping to get it to number one.
"You’re up against Coldplay and the Spice Girls in the charts, so, do you think you’re going to beat them?", Phillip asked, to which Laa-Laa replied: "Teletubbies song the bestest song."
- Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder
- This Morning sparks fierce debate over 'sexist' exercise bike advert
- Phillip Schofield offers to pay This Morning caller's £700 electricity bill
"Teletubbies number one!", Po added.
Holly then said: "It’s so lovely to see you, will you come and see us again at some point?", to which Po said: "We love Holly and Phil!"
Many viewers were left unsettled by the interview, with many noticing that this is the first time they'd heard them talk properly.
One tweeted: "Is it just me who’s a little freaked out by the Teletubbies speaking in semi coherent sentences? I just remember them talking in one or two word phrases – 'tubby custard', 'again!'"
Another added: "The teletubbies are on this morning, and they’re speaking, is this a new thing because I’m sure they just made noises when we were little???"
The Teletubbies first appeared on the BBC in 1997, and have been hugely popular in children's television ever since.