Phillip Schofield offers to pay This Morning caller's £700 electricity bill

By Polly Foreman

The This Morning presenter offered to help the woman after she said she's unable to eat or sleep.

Phillip Schofield offered to pay a caller's electricity bill during yesterday's episode of This Morning, after she told the presenters she was unable to eat or sleep from worrying about it.

Read more: Stacey Solomon hits back at nasty troll after she’s criticised for having children with three different dads

The pensioner revealed that she had been landed with the £701.85 bill after switching energy companies, and was unable to read the meter.

Patricia, 73, therefore hadn't sent off gas or electricity reading to the new company as she wasn't able to read them.

Patricia called in to yesterday's show. Picture: ITV

She told Phillip, Holly Willoughby and Martin Lewis: "It's causing me not to eat or sleep."

Phil then told her: "No, no no no. Don't do that. Listen, one way or the other we'll fix this for you."

Read more: Mark Wright 'exposes' Olly Murs as The Masked Singer's Robin: 'I think we've got him!'

He then gestured toward Martin and Holly and said: "If the worst comes to the worst we'll pay it for you."

Patricia then told him: "Thank you very much. I'm so glad I got through to you."

Phillip Schofield stepped in to help the pensioner. Picture: ITV

Martin also assured Patricia that someone on his team would help, saying: "If nobody knows how much you're using, the bills can't be right."

Viewers rushed to support Patricia on Twitter, with one writing: "Awe, bless Patricia. Glad they will sort it for her. Now I'm concerned though asi don't give meter reading either."

Another added: "God love her, hope Patricia sorts her bill out".

A third wrote: "Poor Patricia, it’s not her fault she can’t read a metre."

NOW READ:

Big Brother 7's Glyn Wise shocks fans with incredible transformation