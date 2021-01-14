Big Brother 7's Glyn Wise shocks fans with incredible transformation

Big Brother's Glyn has just turned 33! Picture: Instagram/Glyn Wise/Channel 4

By Polly Foreman

Glyn from the legendary seventh season of Big Brother back in 2006 looks *very* different now...

The seventh season of Big Brother is arguably the most iconic thing to ever happen to British television, bringing us such moments as Nikki and Pete's romance, 'WHO IS SHE?!', and *that* water-throwing incident.

It also saw a particular contestant famously cook an egg for the very first time - with the loveable Glyn Wise going on to finish in second place in the 2006 competition.

Glyn came second on Big Brother 7. Picture: Channel 4

Glyn, who has just turned 33, was only 18 when he went on the show - and he has now shared an incredible transformation before and after photo to Twitter.

He wrote alongside the pics: "I know that a lot of people still think of me as an 18 year old that was on #bbuk but I'm actually 33 today! Thanks for the Birthday wishes x Diolch x".

I know that a lot of people still think of me as an 18 year old that was on #bbuk but I'm actually 33 today! Thanks for the Birthday wishes x Diolch x pic.twitter.com/KQL3quGtjh — Glyn Wise (@GlynWise) January 9, 2021

Many fans rushed to wish Glyn happy birthday, with many commenting that the post had made them feel 'old'.

One wrote: "Happy Birthday Glyn! Eek that means I must be officially old now then. x".

Another added: "Happy birthday glyn I was 60 yesterday lol still remember that boiling egg lol x".

A third wrote: "Happy birthday Glyn! And thanks for making us feel real old!!"

After leaving Big Brother, Glyn pursued a career in politics - and stood as a candidate for Plaid Cymru in 2015.

Speaking to Metro previously about his career change, he said: Of course when I ran in politics it was a double edged sword.

"When people opened the door on the campaign trail they were like, 'wow it’s Glyn, what have you got to tell me?' But it was easy access for my opponents to downgrade me by saying 'Glyn couldn’t cook an egg on TV but now he wants to run the country.'"

However, he has since quit politics - and now works as an Eng Lit Teacher & #BookReviewer, according to his Twitter.

