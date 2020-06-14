Where are the cast of Big Brother 7 now? Pete, Nikki, Grace, Mikey and more

What are the Big Brother seven contestants up to now? Here's where some of the show's most iconic contestants are doing.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever kicks off this weekend, with the reunion special marking the best bits of BB's history.

Big Brother - which ran from 2000 until 2018 - has given the world some of reality TV's most memorable moments, and the E4 special will celebrate these.

And you can bet that a big chunk of those featuring on the reunion show will be from Big Brother 7, which aired in 2006 and introduced some of the show's most popular contestants ever. Here's what they're up to now.

Pete Bennett

Pete Bennett was crowned winner of Big Brother 7, and was hugely popular with both the public and his fellow housemates.

Pete was crowned the winner of Big Brother in 2006. Picture: Channel 4

After leaving the show, he continued his relationship with Nikki Grahame - who he met in the house - for one month, before ending things because she was 'high maintenance'.

These days, Pete is living in Bristol and has taken up acting. He has a role in This Nan's Life, due to come out this year, which is a spin-off based on the character from The Catherine Tate Show.

He told Bristol Live: "I'm really looking forward to it coming out.

"It was like a dream come true filming for it up in Dublin.

"I got into acting in 2012 and had this massive dream and finally after all these years of plugging away at independent films I've suddenly got a part in a film produced by Warner Brothers."

Nikki Grahame

Nikki Grahame is one of the most iconic contestants ever. Picture: Channel 4

Nikki ended up finishing fifth place in the series, and landed her very own reality show - Princess Nikki - in the months after the show ended.

She also appeared on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, as well as Big Brother Canada in 2015.

These days, she is thought to be living in London, and recently opened up to new! magazine about wanting to have a baby using a sperm donor.

She said: "I've enquired at a few clinics in London. Ideally, I'd meet the right guy and we could go through the process together.

"I'm so independent.

"I think I'd be such a good mum because I know I'm capable when I put my mind to it."

Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton

Big Brother fans will be delighted to know that Grace and Mikey are still together - and they have three adorable children!

Grace and Mikey got together on Big Brother. Picture: Channel 4

Grace, a dancer, and Mikey, who owns an advertising company, Share kids Georgina, Spencer and Allegra, and regularly post about their family life to Instagram.

The couple recently appeared on Loose Women together to speak about how reality TV has changed over the years.

During the appearance, Mikey said: "It's a bit over, I think Big Brother and stuff like that. I'll be honest – we kind of like Love Island and I'm a Celeb.

"It's a lot hotter than Big Brother now, more glamorous. We still watch them, when we're not putting the kids to bed."

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace

Aisleyne came third in Big Brother 7. Picture: Channel 4

Aisleyne was a latecomer to the series, but ended up winning the hearts of the public and finishing in third place behind Pete and Glynn.

She previously admitted that she chose to 'ride the wave' of stardom after leaving the house, and embarked on a number of ventures including appearances on The Gadget Show, Judge Rinder, Celebrity Botched Bodies, Celebrity Coach Trip and Stars at Work.

Aisleyne also has her own fitness app called Aisleyne's 7 Minute Workout.

Glyn Wise

Glyn, who famously cooked an egg for the very first time in the house, came second in the series, and subsequently pursued a career in politics - running in an election for Plaid Cymru.

Glyn came second in Big Brother. Picture: Channel 4

Opening up to Metro about his career-change, he said: "Of course when I ran in politics it was a double edged sword. When people opened the door on the campaign trail they were like, 'wow it’s Glyn, what have you got to tell me?' But it was easy access for my opponents to downgrade me by saying 'Glyn couldn’t cook an egg on TV but now he wants to run the country.'"

Glyn subsequently moved to Shanghai, where he worked as an English Literature teacher.



Imogen Thomas

Imogen Thomas was evicted on day 86. Picture: Channel 4

Imogen was evicted on day 86, and subsequently present on T4 and in 2015 she launched her own swimwear brand Chasing Summer.

She now has two daughters - Ariana and Siera - who she shares with her ex Adam Horsley.

Imogen owns a swimwear company called Chasing Summer UK.

Lea Walker and Richard Newman

Lea was known for having Britain's biggest breasts when she entered the house, and after leaving she landed her own radio show with fellow co-star Richard Newman.

Richard is now a travel and lifestyle journalist, and has written for a variety of publications.

