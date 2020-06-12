Gordon Ramsey 'bringing back Hell's Kitchen UK' to ITV after 16 years

Hell's Kitchen could be returning to the UK with a new series. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is reportedly in talks with ITV to bring the fiery reality show back to our screens.

Gordon Ramsey, 53, was the front man of the first UK series of Hell's Kitchen back in 2004.

The show went on to have three series after he left, starring other well know chefs like Gary Rhodes, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Marco Pierre White.

Now, 16 years after first appearing on Hell's Kitchen, it has been reported Gordon is in talks with ITV to bring the show back.

READ MORE: Love Island's Scott Thomas creates new rival dating show Parties in Paradise

Gordon Ramsey was the host of the UK's first series of Hell's Kitchen back in 2004. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, a source close to the chef revealed that Gordon has "always wanted to bring Hell’s Kitchen back to ­British TV", and that he "wouldn’t want anyone else to be fronting its revival".

The source told the publication: “Despite only hosting one series in the UK, it’s one of the shows with which he is most closely associated, mainly because his notorious temper produced some of its best moments.

“Despite Gordon making life a misery for many of the celebrities, famous faces are likely to be clamouring to sign up.”

Gordon Ramsey went on to host Hell's Kitchen in the US. Picture: Getty

After starring on the first series in 2004, Gordon moved on to star in the US version from 2005, making him a famous name in America.

Gordon then went on to create Gordon Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares in the UK and America.

The show's premise sees ten celebrities compete to create restaurant worthy meals under the pressures of a real life kitchen.

READ MORE: Coronation Street gives behind-the-scenes look into lockdown episodes with social distancing rules