Love Island's Scott Thomas creates new rival dating show Parties in Paradise

Scott Thomas is calling for people to apply to his new dating show. Picture: Instagram/ITV

What is Scott Thomas' new dating show and how can I apply? Here's what you need to know about Parties In Paradise.

If you’re already missing Love Island this year, Scott Thomas has some very exciting news.

Yep, the former Islanders is currently producing his very own dating show to rival the ITV2 favourite called Parties In Paradise.

31-year-old Scott is currently on the lookout for the nation’s singletons who are keen to star in the upcoming programme.

Taking to his PR company’s Instagram stories, he shared a photo of a mega yacht and a very good looking man and women, which reads: “Would YOU like the chance to spend a summer at the most exclusive beach parties full of the world's hottest singles?

Scott Thomas shared an advertisement on his Instagram page. Picture: Instagram

"Come aboard for the greatest summer of your life in this new reality dating show."

Scott then captioned the post: "Currently casting for a BIG new reality series called 'Parties in Paradise'."

But what is Parties in Paradise and how can you apply? Here’s what you need to know…

What is Scott Thomas’ new dating show Parties in Paradise?

According to reports, Parties In Paradise will see single men and women sail to the world's best party hot spots on a luxury yacht, where they will try and find love.

It is currently in production and will be made by Fremantle, the production company behind Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, and other huge shows like The X Factor and American Idol.

And it looks like the channels are fighting over it, with an insider telling The Sun Online: "It's in the middle of a bidding war between channels but it'll end up airing globally - it's huge.

The source added: "The boat will go between islands and they're looking for people who aren't famous - they want normal people who'll win the public's hearts, just like on Love Island.

When will Parties In Paradise be on TV and who is presenting it?

It is unknown when Parties in Paradise will finally hit our TV screens, but it is reportedly set to be filmed this October and November.

A source added to The Sun: "They haven't confirmed a presenter or when it's due to air, but it'll be going head to head with Love Island when it's on."

How can I apply for Scott Thomas’ new dating show Parties in Paradise?

If you want to apply, you must be over 18 and available to film later this year.

You will then need to email either paradiseinpartiescasting@fremantle.com or ellen@thesocialpr.co.uk showing your interest.

Scott appeared on Love Island all the way back in 2016 where he met ex girlfriend Kady McDermott.

The pair lost out on the trophy to good pals Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and ended up splitting a year later in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Love Island has been scrapped this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, ITV2 is airing series one of Love Island Australia for the second time after aired back in 2018.

