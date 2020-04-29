Who is Scott Thomas? Dating history, age and Love Island career

Scott Thomas appeared on the second series of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

How old is Scott Thomas? What does he do for a living? And what happened with Kady McDermott? Find out everything about the Love Island star...

Scott Thomas is back on our TV screens, along with his soap star brother Adam and Ryan as the pair attempt to find out more about their heritage.

Titled 'Mancs in Mumbai', the ITV mini-series will see the brothers and their dad Dougie head on the ultimate journey of discovery, exploring their Indian roots in the hope of seeking out long lost relatives.

But how much do we know about Scott Thomas? Find out everything...

Who is Scott Thomas and how old is he?

Scott Thomas is a 31-year-old reality TV star from Manchester. Before shooting to fame on Love Island in 2016, Scott was a club promoter for seven years.

The star is now the owner of his own Public Relations Agency, The Social PR, which he launched four years ago just before appearing on Love Island.

He has since seen his business go from strength to strength, with current clients including PrettyLittleThing, hotel group Edwardian Hotels as well as a string of restaurants and bars.

Who is Scott Thomas dating?

Scott had a high profile relationship with Kady McDermott during his appearance on Love Island.

The pair became official during their time on the show, and continued to date on the outside world for just over a year.

It's believed the couple split back in August 2017 after Kady shared a cryptic message on Twitter and they unfollowed each other.

Alongside a book emoji, Kady tweeted: "New chapter."

Scott Thomas dated Kady McDermott for a year. Picture: Getty Images

It came after Kady confessed there was a lot of pressure on her and Scott's relationship, due to the fact they met on Love Island, as well as the fact their former co-stars Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen were engaged.

Before dating Kady, Scott admitted he had dalliances with Hollyoaks cast mates, but wouldn’t name names.

Last year, Scott also sparked speculation he was dating Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison after they were spotted getting very cosy on Celebrity Coach Trip.

However, it turns out they are just good friends, with Vicky currently in a relationship with Ercan Ramadan.

And it looks like Scott is keen to get back in the dating game, after a source told the Mirror last year: “Scott is finally keen to date again. He hasn't dated anyone since his his split with Kady and is now keen to find love.

"He's wanting to take part in Celebs Go Dating and is very keen and serious about finding real love."

When was Scott Thomas on Love Island?

Scott Thomas appeared in the second series of ITV2’s Love Island in 2016.

The star Manchester lasted a whopping 45 days, getting all the way to the final and earning third place with his then-girlfriend Kady McDermott.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey came in first place, while Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland also made the finale.

And though he didn’t win Love Island, Scott has gone on to have a very successful career in showbiz.

