Who are Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas' parents? Everything you need to know about mum Gail and dad Dougie

What do we know about the Thomas Brothers' mum and dad? Picture: Instagram

Who are Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas' parents? And are they married? Find out everything about Gail and Dougie.

The Thomas Brothers are back on our screens with brand new ITV mini series ‘Mancs in Mumbai’.

This six-part show will see Ryan, Adam and Scott join their dad Dougie on the ultimate journey of discovery, exploring their Indian roots.

But how much do we know about the Thomas family and their parents? Find out everything…

Who is Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas' dad?

The brothers are sons to singer Dougie James, who toured with his own band in the sixties and seventies called Dougie James and the Soul Train, and even supported the Jackson Five.

Dougie is also well known in Manchester as a music promoter.

Who is Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas' mum?

The brothers’ regularly share photos of their mum Gail Waring on social media.

Last year she appeared in sweet pictures of the Thomas family Christmas, and also previously joined Ryan and his fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh on holiday in Mykonos.

Gail has her own Instagram account where she shares photos of her family.

She also previously appeared on This Morning, speaking about the controversy surrounding her son Ryan and Roxanne Pallett on Celebrity Big Brother.

After actress Roxanne wrongly accused Ryan of ‘punching her’ during a play fight, Gail said: "I can’t watch him cry and be distressed. It makes me very distressed, it hurts. He’s my baby, whatever age he is. I just want to reach out and give him a hug."

Are Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas’ parents married?

The three brothers' parents split shortly after twins Scott and Adam were born, which caused Dougie and their mother Gail to lose contact for many years.

Ryan, Scott and Adam have previously admitted their father was absent from their childhoods.

Ryan previously told Star TV: “The first time they were together again was for my 21st birthday, but my dad had to be on one side of the room and my mum on the other.”

The Thomas brothers and their mum Gail. Picture: Instagram

During an episode of ‘Mancs in Mumbai’, Adam, 31, also admitted that the trip to Mumbai became 'quite emotional' for him and his brothers as they were forced to confront their dad.

Adam said: “My dad left us for years when we were younger and then he came back into our lives and we never really talked about it.

“There were a lot of unanswered questions, which we touched on and I think we needed to. It got quite emotional.”

Scott added: “It was unbelievable – we’ll never get that again. Even just three sons, as adults, spending time with their dad, is rare.

“Also my dad is 72 now, but he’s quite an old 72, he’s lived his life, so in a way we all saw this as our last little journey with our dad, which is quite sad, but it was so special.”

