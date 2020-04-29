Who is Ryan Thomas? Girlfriend, age and children revealed

Ryan Thomas' girlfriend and children revealed. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ryan Thomas? What is his height? Who did he play in Coronation Street? And who is his fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh? Here's what we know...

Ryan Thomas is back on our screens this week with his brothers Adam and Scott for a brand new TV show 'Mancs in Mumbai.'

Starting on April 29, the series follows the Manchester-born Thomas brothers and their dad, as they travel to the Indian city to find out more about their grandad, who emigrated to the UK from India in 1947.

But how much do we know about Ryan Thomas? Find out everything...

Who is Ryan Thomas and how old is he?

Ryan James Thomas is 35-year-old actor from Manchester.

He is best known for portraying the role of Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016.

Ryan Thomas played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

In 2017, he also bagged the role of Rafael Humphreys in Australian soap Neighbours, where he made his debut on 12 February 2018.

Fans might also recognise Ryan for his appearance in the 22nd and final series of Celebrity Big Brother, where he went on to win.

Unfortunately, he found himself at the centre of the ‘punch gate’ controversy on CBB after a play fight with actress Roxanne Pallett.

Roxanne then accused him of intentionally punching her, and Big Brother issued Ryan with a warning, leading viewers to make 11,420 complaints to Ofcom about the incident.

Roxanne has since apologised to Ryan for what she has described as "an overreaction to what wasn't a malicious act".

How tall is Ryan Thomas?

Ryan Thomas is 1.75m, which is 5.74 feet.

Who is Ryan Thomas’ girlfriend?

Ryan Thomas is engaged to former The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Lucy and Ryan first met on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in May 2017, with the pair making their first public appearance as a couple at Wimbledon in the July of the same year.

Their love blossomed and the pair got engaged when Ryan popped the question during a romantic trip to Positano in June 2019.

Sharing the exciting news with her 1.5million followers, Lucy posted a photo showing off her huge rock with the caption: "I SAID YES".

How many children does Ryan Thomas have?

Ryan Thomas has two children.

He shares 11-year-old daughter Scarlett with ex and former Coronation Street co-star Tina O’Brien.

Soap star Ryan became a dad for the second time in March this year after Lucy gave birth to their son Roman Ravello Thomas.

The pair announced they were expecting in August last year, and have been sharing adorable photos of their adorable family ever since.

