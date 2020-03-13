Lucy Mecklenburgh announces birth of baby boy with fiancé Ryan Thomas in sweet Instagram photo

13 March 2020, 06:29 | Updated: 13 March 2020, 06:31

Lucy Mecklenburgh has given birth
Lucy Mecklenburgh has given birth. Picture: Instagram

Ex-TOWIE star Lucy Meckkenburgh has welcomed her first child.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has given birth to her first baby alongside fiancé Ryan Thomas. 

The former Only Way Is Essex star, 30, announced the exciting news in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday evening, revealing her son’s adorable name.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding on to her finger, she simply wrote to her 1.6 million Instagram followers: “💙 Roman Ravello Thomas 💙”

💙 Roman Ravello Thomas 💙

And the star’s friends were quick to comment, with Coronation Street's Samia Longshambon writing: “aw, so nice to hear some good news... congratulations guys! 😍xxx”

Olivia Attwood said: “Beautiful name. Congratulations guys 💙💙💙💙💙” 

While Catherine Tyldsley wrote: “😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations guys . Big love xxxxx”, and Stacey Solomon added: “Super mumma 💛”

Former Coronation Street star Ryan, 35, is yet to respond on social media, last sharing a sweet photo of Lucy’s growing bump on Valentine’s Day. 

Happy Valentines from the Thomas’s ❤️

The couple got together back in 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Ryan, who played Jason Grimshaw in Corrie, proposed during a romantic holiday in Italy in June last year.

And it turns out their newborn has an adorable connection to Italy, as his middle name ‘Ravello’, is the town the couple were staying in during their engagement trip. 

The famous pair were on a getaway on the Amalfi Cost in southern Italy, with Ryan explaining to OK! magazine: “I originally planned to do it at the hotel we were staying at in Positano. I had booked two Italian singers who were going to perform on our balcony while I proposed, but at the last minute I changed my mind.

"Earlier in the day we stopped for lunch at a five-star hotel called Villa TreVille and I just thought, oh my God, this would be the perfect place to propose.”

Meanwhile, Lucy’s BFF Lydia Bright also gave birth last month after the pair shared their pregnancy journeys together.

After finding out she was expecting just weeks before Lucy, Lydia gave birth to daughter Loretta Rose in February.

