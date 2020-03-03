Lucy Mecklenburgh denies she's welcomed baby after speculation following Instagram post

3 March 2020, 15:28 | Updated: 3 March 2020, 16:29

Lucy Meck has hinted that she's given birth
Lucy Meck has hinted that she's given birth. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star is still pregnant with her first child.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has denied that she has given birth after she sparked speculation that she'd welcomed her first baby with a cryptic Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump, she wrote alongside it: "You have been evicted".

Her post came just hours after she opened up about being overdue, saying: "Fed up.com!!!!! Word of advice for mumma’s to be DON’T expect you will be early even if everyone constantly says things to u like..."

"'You have dropped!! he won’t be much longer!' 'You were 6 weeks premature so he will be early.' ‘Wow your bump is massive, he won’t go full term!’ 

"I found the 1st trimester very challenging due to sickness & fatigue, but I can honestly say 38-40weeks has been a lot tougher mentally & physically! It’s this weird limbo stage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on

"I’ve worked through the list of eating dates, pineapple, walking,sweeps, spicy food, raspberry leaf tea, clary sage oil baths, birthing ball.

"And moreeee I won’t write as it would be a headline on the dailymail/The sun!!! But we know what I mean!!! I give up and I’m just going to relax and let nature take its course as it’s so disheartening when nothing happens!! [sic]".

This is Lucy's first baby, but Ryan Thomas is already dad to 11-year-old Scarlett with his ex Tina O'Brien.

Update: Lucy's rep has confirmed to Heart.co.uk that Lucy hasn't yet given birth, and that her post was a tongue-in-cheek joke.

