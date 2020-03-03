Love Island finalists Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard announce split after seven months

The pair have decided to end their relationship but insist there is no bad feeling. Picture: Instagram

Maura and Curtis got together towards the end of 2019's Love Island and seemed to be one of the series' strongest couples.

Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins have called it a day on their relationship after seven months, it was announced last night.

In a statement published on Maura's Instagram, she reveals they "couldn't make it work", but insists there is "no bad feeling on either side."

The pair gushed over eachother on social media. Picture: Instagram

The Dancing On Ice star, 29, admitted she and The Greatest Dancer receptionist, 24, "made the decision to separate", which follows reports the pair struggled to see each other as they both had jam-packed schedules.

Maura's been filming her own TV show as well as Dancing on Ice training and a number of other projects, and Curtis is filming The Greatest Dancer, has been working with Ru Paul's Drag Race, had a stint in a pantomime late last year and is still pursuing his dancing.

The full statement reads: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side.

"We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

Maura posted a statement on Instagram last night. Picture: Instagram

The statement comes only days after numerous rumours the pair had split after they were pictured on separate nights out.

Maura was snapped partying on the weekend with fellow islander Chris Taylor in Luxx nightclub, while Curtis was out with his The Greatest Dancer co-stars only a few miles away.

Yesterday, Maura's representative told The Sun Online that she and Curtis were "still together", however, this didn't prevent fans from speculating, and they were right.

The couple got together during 2019's series of Love Island, after the Casa Amor twist and Curtis dumped his then 'half-girlfriend' Amy Hart, 26.

In a shock twist, Irish beauty Maura declared her feelings for Curtis, and they were reciprocated.

The couple made it to the final of the series, coming in fourth place, with Ovie Soko and India Reynolds in third, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury in second place, and Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea winning the £50,000 prize.