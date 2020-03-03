Love Island finalists Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard announce split after seven months

3 March 2020, 07:28

The pair have decided to end their relationship but insist there is no bad feeling
The pair have decided to end their relationship but insist there is no bad feeling. Picture: Instagram

Maura and Curtis got together towards the end of 2019's Love Island and seemed to be one of the series' strongest couples.

Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins have called it a day on their relationship after seven months, it was announced last night.

In a statement published on Maura's Instagram, she reveals they "couldn't make it work", but insists there is "no bad feeling on either side."

The pair gushed over eachother on social media
The pair gushed over eachother on social media. Picture: Instagram

The Dancing On Ice star, 29, admitted she and The Greatest Dancer receptionist, 24, "made the decision to separate", which follows reports the pair struggled to see each other as they both had jam-packed schedules.

Maura's been filming her own TV show as well as Dancing on Ice training and a number of other projects, and Curtis is filming The Greatest Dancer, has been working with Ru Paul's Drag Race, had a stint in a pantomime late last year and is still pursuing his dancing.

The full statement reads: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side.

"We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

Maura posted a statement on Instagram last night
Maura posted a statement on Instagram last night. Picture: Instagram

The statement comes only days after numerous rumours the pair had split after they were pictured on separate nights out.

Maura was snapped partying on the weekend with fellow islander Chris Taylor in Luxx nightclub, while Curtis was out with his The Greatest Dancer co-stars only a few miles away.

Yesterday, Maura's representative told The Sun Online that she and Curtis were "still together", however, this didn't prevent fans from speculating, and they were right.

The couple got together during 2019's series of Love Island, after the Casa Amor twist and Curtis dumped his then 'half-girlfriend' Amy Hart, 26.

In a shock twist, Irish beauty Maura declared her feelings for Curtis, and they were reciprocated.

The couple made it to the final of the series, coming in fourth place, with Ovie Soko and India Reynolds in third, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury in second place, and Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea winning the £50,000 prize.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The woman's article about her discovery has gone viral

Woman stunned to find out her ex is dating Lady Gaga on Instagram
Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram

Gemma Collins shows off three stone weight loss as she reveals she flies first class
Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £85 floral midi dress from & Other Stories
The star has denied the claims

Peter Andre denies refusing to touch any of his fans over fear of contracting the coronavirus
Simon Thomas speaks to Fearne Cotton for the first episode of his new podcast

Simon Thomas explains what he learnt about forgiveness after loss of his wife

Trending on Heart

EastEnders fans were shocked by Kat Slater's confession

EastEnders spoilers: Viewers shocked as Kat Slater reveals she hasn’t seen daughter Zoe Slater in 15 years

TV & Movies

Schools closures of up to three months, emergency laws and event cancellations a possibility to stop coronavirus death toll, PM says

School closures of up to three months, emergency laws and event cancellations a possibility to stop coronavirus death toll, PM says

Lifestyle

James Bond coins have been released by the Royal Mint

Royal Mint unveils new James Bond coin collection which could be worth £150

Lifestyle

A toilet timer is now being sold on Amazon

You can now get a 'toilet timer' for people who spend too long on the loo

Lifestyle

Alice Beer interviewed the family through their living room window

This Morning viewers brand coronavirus interview 'awkward' as self-isolated family interviewed through living room window

This Morning

Tesco have released a statement about the incident

Tesco blocks over 600,000 Clubcard accounts after scammers attempt to steal points

Lifestyle