Gemma Collins shows off three stone weight loss as she reveals she flies first class

Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Gemma Collins has showed off her shock transformation on Instagram.

The former TOWIE star, 39, has showed off the results of her weight loss during a lavish holiday to Dubai.

Posting a photo of her in a sleeveless dress, she wrote alongside it: "Do I look like I travel Economy?".

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals she's been inspired by Adele as she shows off dramatic weight loss in skintight outfit

Gemma treated herself to the holiday before she starts filming series two of her tv show Diva Forever.

She previously opened up about using an IV drop in a bid to look like a Kardashian, visiting her friend Dawn Ward's salon Sculpt Aesthetics for the treatment.

Taking to Dawn's Instagram story, Gemma said: "Hello Instas, it's me the GC with Dawny, Brian and the beautiful, stunning Debbie."

Read more: Love Island finalists Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard announce split after seven months

She continued: "Now, as you know I am on a mission to lose some pounds and look like Khloe Kardashian.

"I am on the fat burner plus which is an IV drip, it gives you energy, in these winter months we lack energy, once spring comes we get that step back in us."

Gemma's consultant Debbie explained to the camera that the drip "boosts your immune system" as well as "detoxifies your liver and it boosts your metabolism", which is why it's "a good fat burner".

NOW READ:

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: How to get audience tickets and appear on the show