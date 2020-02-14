Gemma Collins reveals she's been inspired by Adele as she shows off dramatic weight loss in skintight outfit

Gemma Collins has showed off her dramatic transformation in an Instagram video following a gruelling boxing class.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins has showed off her two stone weight loss on Instagram in skintight gym clothes.

In a video posted to Instagram, Gemma, 37, said: "So when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. I've seen Adele this morning and she looks absolutely fantastic.

"I'm doing a boxing class today. I'm trying to get the curves ready for the summer."

Gemma Collins showed off her weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

And when she was offered a chocolate dessert, Gemma replied: "No brownies dear, I bet Adele isn't eating brownies."

She then added: "I’m obsessed 🙌🏻 some motivation for you all if anyone is struggling just do it an hour a day !!!"

Gemma previously opened up about using an IV drop in a bid to look like a Kardashian, visiting her friend Dawn Ward's salon Sculpt Aesthetics for the treatment.

Taking to Dawn's Instagram story, Gemma said: "Hello Instas, it's me the GC with Dawny, Brian and the beautiful, stunning Debbie."

She continued: "Now, as you know I am on a mission to lose some pounds and look like Khloe Kardashian.

"I am on the fat burner plus which is an IV drip, it gives you energy, in these winter months we lack energy, once spring comes we get that step back in us."

Gemma's consultant Debbie explained to the camera that the drip "boosts your immune system" as well as "detoxifies your liver and it boosts your metabolism", which is why it's "a good fat burner".

