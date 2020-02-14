Gemma Collins reveals she's been inspired by Adele as she shows off dramatic weight loss in skintight outfit

14 February 2020, 09:36

Gemma Collins has showed off her dramatic transformation in an Instagram video following a gruelling boxing class.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins has showed off her two stone weight loss on Instagram in skintight gym clothes.

In a video posted to Instagram, Gemma, 37, said: "So when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. I've seen Adele this morning and she looks absolutely fantastic.

Read more: Coleen Rooney breaks silence following Rebekah Vardy's teary Loose Women appearance

"I'm doing a boxing class today. I'm trying to get the curves ready for the summer."

Gemma Collins showed off her weight loss on Instagram
Gemma Collins showed off her weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

And when she was offered a chocolate dessert, Gemma replied: "No brownies dear, I bet Adele isn't eating brownies."

Read more: James Haskell slammed for 'disgusting' comment on photo of Jacqueline Jossa at the beach

She then added: "I’m obsessed 🙌🏻 some motivation for you all if anyone is struggling just do it an hour a day !!!"

Gemma previously opened up about using an IV drop in a bid to look like a Kardashian, visiting her friend Dawn Ward's salon Sculpt Aesthetics for the treatment.

Taking to Dawn's Instagram story, Gemma said: "Hello Instas, it's me the GC with Dawny, Brian and the beautiful, stunning Debbie."

She continued: "Now, as you know I am on a mission to lose some pounds and look like Khloe Kardashian.

"I am on the fat burner plus which is an IV drip, it gives you energy, in these winter months we lack energy, once spring comes we get that step back in us."

Gemma's consultant Debbie explained to the camera that the drip "boosts your immune system" as well as "detoxifies your liver and it boosts your metabolism", which is why it's "a good fat burner".

NOW READ:

Love Island's Demi left in tears as Shaughna admits her feelings to Luke M in tonight's episode

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Caroline Flack has shared a photo on Instagram

Caroline Flack breaks social media silence as she awaits trial for alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton
Coleen Rooney has broken her silence

Coleen Rooney breaks silence following Rebekah Vardy's teary Loose Women appearance
James Haskell has been blasted for his comment on Jacqueline Jossa's picture

James Haskell slammed for 'disgusting' comment on photo of Jacqueline Jossa at the beach
Stacey Solomon broke down on today's episode

Stacey Solomon breaks down on Loose Women as she admits she felt 'cruel' for struggling to breastfeed Rex
Katie Price's dog has sadly been hit by a car

Katie Price 'reported to the RSPCA' after her 'third pet in three years dies'

Trending on Heart

Everything we know about the Octopus

Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

Sophie Hall broke down over her horror acid attack

Model burnt with acid by Ferne McCann's ex breaks down over attack on First Dates

TV & Movies

ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

We've got plenty of inspiration for men's Valentine's Day presents

Gadgets, games and grub: Perfect Valentine's Day presents for the man in your life

Lifestyle

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy breaks down as she opens up about Coleen Rooney row in first TV interview

TV & Movies