Love Island's Demi left in tears as Shaughna admits her feelings to Luke M in tonight's episode

Demi Jones is not happy with Shaughna Phillips in tonight's Love Island.

It all kicked off on Love Island last night when Shaughna Phillips admitted she has feelings for Luke Mabbot.

After being dumped by Callum Jones, the 25-year-old has set her sights on the Justin Bieber lookalike, despite him currently getting to know Demi Jones.

And in a sneak peek from tonight’s show, the drama will continue, as Shaughna pulls Demi for a chat to tell her exactly how she’s feeling.

Grabbing her pal, Shaughna admits: “This is a very uncomfortable conversation for me – which is why I’m smiling because I feel uncomfortable right now – I feel like I want to have a chat with Luke M.”

Demi is left in tears over Luke M on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Explaining that the arrival of new boy Jamie has “solidified” things for her, she goes on: “I feel like we’ve always had flirty banter back and forth. [In the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge] when he didn’t marry me, I was a bit like, ‘Oh OK… I thought that was going to happen’. Then when it didn’t go well with Natatalia I was thinking ‘I’m happy about that, why am I happy about that?’”

Read More: Love Island's Sianisse fuming as brutal game reveals Luke T’s ‘disrespectful comment’

When Demi replies she thought they were “like brother and sister,” Shaughna explains: “A bit like you and him, you never explored it, I never did.”

Later in the Beach Hut, Demi is left crying, as she admits: “I just feel like I don’t have much luck in here. I’ve just got to hope Luke does like me. If Shaughna tells him this information then he might shut it down and come closer to me and it will solidify our connection.

Read More: Shaughna will admit feelings for Luke M in tonight's shock Love Island twist

“At the same time, if Shaughna tells him that and he starts acting different about me and starts being like that to her, then again at least I know it wasn’t meant to be.”

And things only get worse for the 21-year-old, when Shaughna pulls Luke M and awkwardly confesses her romantic feelings.

“Let me just get it out…," she says, continuing: "When things didn't work out too well with Natalia and I was like, ‘Yay, why am I yay-ing..?’ It was a weird time for me.

“So then Jess said, ‘Demi is going to have a chat with Luke’ and I was like, ‘Oh… OK’. And then I was like, why am I feeling like that, weird. I love Demi so it was very awkward for me. Watching you two sit on the daybed, I was just like, ‘Oh…’

When Luke M presses her for more, Shaughna coyly says: “I think I like you,” before admitting she’s “caught feelings”.

Luke M is shocked by Shaughna's confession on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

This later leads to Demi asking Luke M how he's feeling, as she says: “I didn't expect it. It's hard because you're getting to know Jamie… she said I just thought I'd tell you before anything happens.

“Me and Shaughna are really close in here. You've been in this villa for a really long time, why has it not been explored before? I feel like the way you will be about the situation will say a lot for me.”

And with a recoupling looming, who will Luke M pick?

