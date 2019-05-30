My Heart is radio YOU control

My Heart is available through the Global Player. Picture: Heart

Not feeling a track? You can now skip songs on live radio thanks to My Heart, exclusively on Global Player.

With My Heart, you're in control of the music you hear, allowing you to listen to more of the music you want all while listening to your favourite Heart DJs and shows.

How does My Heart work?

To get started and enter My Heart, open Global Player and hit the skip button on the playbar.

Once you're in My Heart, you're in control and you can see the next eight upcoming songs.

If there's one you're not feeling right now, simply tap the X on the track to replace it with another great tune and create your ultimate version of the Heart playlist.

While you're listening to My Heart, your favourite DJs will be there to fill you in with all the latest music news and gossip.

How to listen to Heart on smart speakers and devices

How do I get My Heart?

My Heart is available EXCLUSIVELY on Global Player - download it now from your App Store.

Click here to download Global Player on iTunes

Click here to download Global Player on Google Play Store