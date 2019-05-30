My Heart is radio YOU control

30 May 2019, 09:35 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 09:37

My Heart is available through the Global Player
My Heart is available through the Global Player. Picture: Heart

Not feeling a track? You can now skip songs on live radio thanks to My Heart, exclusively on Global Player.

With My Heart, you're in control of the music you hear, allowing you to listen to more of the music you want all while listening to your favourite Heart DJs and shows.

How does My Heart work?

To get started and enter My Heart, open Global Player and hit the skip button on the playbar.

Once you're in My Heart, you're in control and you can see the next eight upcoming songs.

If there's one you're not feeling right now, simply tap the X on the track to replace it with another great tune and create your ultimate version of the Heart playlist.

While you're listening to My Heart, your favourite DJs will be there to fill you in with all the latest music news and gossip.

How to listen to Heart on smart speakers and devices

How do I get My Heart?

My Heart is available EXCLUSIVELY on Global Player -  download it now from your App Store.

Click here to download Global Player on iTunes

Click here to download Global Player on Google Play Store

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Can you spot the hilarious blunder?

Model Nick Youngquest flashes more than he bargained for in x-rated Instagram snap - can you spot it?

Celebrities

"Jaffa cakes aren’t biscuits you spoons they’re cakes they go hard when they’ve gone off unlike biscuits that go soft," raged one Twitter user.

Outrage as Jaffa Cakes make list of Brits’ top 5 favourite BISCUITS

Food & Health

body brush

The best beauty tools that will enhance your beauty routine

Beauty

Britain’s Got Talent accidentally put stuntman Matt Striling through to the final on the leaderboard.

Britain’s Got Talent puts WRONG act through to the final in huge leaderboard blunder

TV & Movies

Love Island asset

How much are the Love Island cast paid to be on the ITV2 reality show?

TV & Movies

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective

Don't Tell Your Mum episode 2: Discipline, Dadsnet and shamed dads