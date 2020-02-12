Shaughna will admit feelings for Luke M in tonight's shock Love Island twist

Shaughna will reveal her feelings for Luke tonight. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The twist is one that absolutely no one saw coming but are all very happy about.

Tonight's episode of Love Island will throw a real curveball at viewers, after Shaughna Phillips admits to some of her fellow islanders that she actually has her eye on someone that no one expected - Luke Mabbott.

25-year-old Shaughna was brutally dumped by Callum Jones during the Casa Amor twist, and has since been single.

The pair have always flirted but no one picked up on it. Picture: ITV

She had a good date with Jamie last night, but it looks like the newly-single Luke M might be at the forefront of her mind.

On tonight's episode, she admits to pal Mike that she already had her eye on someone else in the villa.

Shaughna admits: “Do you know who I do get along with? Luke M…”

Mike replies: “He’s a cool guy. Do you think you could possibly go there?”, with Shaughna replying: “I don’t know.”

She continues: "I think since Jamie has come into the villa and been chatting to me and what not, it’s made me realise some things. I think I might have some feelings for Luke M…”

Shaughna firstly reveals to Mike. Picture: ITV

After Mike blurts to Paige and Finn, Paige heads to the Beach Hut and reveals: “Initially I was shocked. But maybe when you put all the pieces together, I’m shocked I’ve not seen it before.

"Every time he walks by, Shaughna drops him comments, every time he’s there, they flirt.

"She married him in the Snog, Marry… Pie game. Maybe the signs have been there and we’ve just never asked the question. So it’ll be interesting to see how this pans out.”

Later, Shaughna discusses it with Paige and Finn, and explains: “When things didn’t work out with Natalia, I was a little bit like, yessss…”

Luke is currently in a bit of a thing with Demi. Picture: ITV

Paige asks: “Why would you not stand up and be counted?”

Shaughna replies: “Because I love Demi.”

Paige says: “You know Demi, she’s going to be understanding.

"You need to say to Demi first before you say to Luke… you’ve got nothing to lose.”

Will Shaughna pull Demi and Luke M for chats tonights? And will the feelings be mutual?