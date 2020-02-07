Love Island’s Mike branded ‘snake’ after his reaction to Shaughna being brutally dumped by Callum

Love Island fans were not happy with Mike Boateng during last night's recoupling.

There was so much drama on Love Island last night, we don’t even know where to start.

After the boys spent three days away from their partners at Casa Amor, they were finally reunited with the girls in the main villa.

They were then given the chance to 'stick or twist' and were forced to decide if they wanted to stay in their couple or recouple with another girl or boy.

Unfortunately, there was heartbreak for Shaughna Phillips, 25, as her other half Callum Jones, 23, walked into the villa with Molly Smith, 25, on his arm.

Mike seemingly smirked at the recoupling. Picture: ITV2

But as the rest of the contestants looked on in utter shock, Mike Boateng, 24, has been slammed by viewers because he seemingly smirked.

Read More: Love Island's Shaughna left heartbroken as Callum returns from Casa Amor with Molly

“From the smirk I keep seeing on Mike's face I think he is enjoying the fact shaughna is going to be heartbroken,” said one person.

Another wrote: “Mike and Priscilla smiling when Callum and molly walked in. Them two snakes are made for each other.”

Shaughna was heartbroken when Callum walked in with Molly. Picture: ITV2

Read More: Love Island fans in stitches over Demi's 'orange' foundation, branding her an 'Oompa Loompa'

While a third added: “wtf? Mike laughing at shaughna’s heartbreak is horrid! And the boys egging Callum on to kiss molly is the most snakey & disrespectful thing ever! #lovelsland.”

Can we just deep the facial expressions of Mike throughout the recoupling , especially when Callum came out with molly😩 #lovelsland — malaysianova (@malaysianova) February 6, 2020

What irritated me even more from tonight’s episode is that the boys knew exactly what happened and they just stood there😤 wtf? Mike laughing at shaughna’s heartbreak is horrid! And the boys egging Callum on to kiss molly is the most snakey & disrespectful thing ever! #lovelsland — ballumx (@yxmxniii) February 7, 2020

Mike looking at Shughna when Callum walks in with Molly #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/ieS1XdZpN0 — Plantain Prince (@PlantainPrincce) February 6, 2020

During the awkward recoupling, Shaughna was also hailed a ‘queen’ by viewers after she was able to keep her composure while Callum walked down the steps with his new partner.

The same can't be said for the rest of the girls who were totally gobsmacked, with Paige Turley exclaiming: "What the f**k?" and Siannise Fudge putting her hand over her mouth.

Elsewhere in the programme, Demi Jones was also left single after partner Nas Majeed opted to return with new contestant Eva Zapico from Casa Amor.

Talking to host Laura Whitmore, he said: “I can't fault you Demi. In the short amount of time we've been together, you've been amazing."

He then went on to admit that he found a better connection with Eva, while Demi confessed she was ‘gutted’.

Following the Casa Amor recoupling, Rebecca chose to go with new boy Jordan, Jess picked Ched, Luke M walked in with Natalia, Siannise stuck with Luke T and Paige put her faith in Finn.