Who is new Love Islander Molly Smith? Stunning Manchester model entering Casa Amor

Molly currently has 32.6k followers on Instagram. Picture: ITV

Will one of the boys' heads get turned for Molly? Here is all you need to know about the new contestant.

Love Island is currently half way through the new winter series and if it couldn't get any more dramatic, the return of Casa Amor is sure to stir the pot.

If you aren't familiar with Casa Amor, it's the secret house where all of the boys or girls are sent to – and it's full of new singletons to tempt each contestant out of their couples.

Designed to test each islander on their loyalty, the house and its aftermath has delivered some of the most dramatic moments of the reality series of all time.

In an upcoming episode, the male islanders will move out of the Cape Town villa and head into a new abode and then six new islanders will then move into each house. We take a look at Casa Amor Islander Molly Smith to see whether she might make a move on one of the boys...

Who is Molly Smith?

The 25-year-old model is from Manchester and describes herself as "friendly, a little bit awkward and confident". She says she's "really nice and easy to get on with" but that she's "not your typical girl next door" and that she's usually gets what she wants.

Normally she meets guys through friends and says: "I tried a dating app and deactivated it pretty much straight away."

She describes herself as a seven out of 10 and that her best feature is her nose.

Who does she have her eye on in the villa?

Molly says she likes the look of Luke M. She describes: "I like how he dresses, I like how he styles his hair, he seems really into his fashion. He seems confident as well which I really like."

In terms of dating and falling for someone on Love Island, she says: "I'm the sort of person who likes relationships and likes to be with someone. If I like someone, I will go for it. It's early days, his head could still be easily turned."

Her ideal man is someone who is confident, honest and has something about them.

Outside of the villa her celebrity crush is Bruno Mars.

What's Molly's Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving Molly a cheeky follow, find her on Instagram at @mollysmith19.

