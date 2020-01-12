Who is Siannise Fudge? Love Island 2020 contestant's job, age and Instagram revealed

12 January 2020, 20:55 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:56

Who is Siannise Fudge?
Who is Siannise Fudge? Details revealed. Picture: Instagram/Siannise Fudge/ITV
Siannise Fudge is ready to enter the Love Island villa for the first ever winter series but who is she? Facts revealed.

Love Island 2020 kicks off for the first time ever in January, and among the contestants entering the villa is Siannise Fudge.

Siannise joins the likes of Shaughna Phillips, Paige Turley and Eve and Jess Gale in the villa as they look for love.

But what do we know about Siannise? How old is she, what is her job, and what is her social media?

Siannise Fudge is a beauty consultant from Bristol
Siannise Fudge is a beauty consultant from Bristol. Picture: ITV

Who is Siannise and how old is she?

Siannise – also known as Princess Jasmine and Eyebrow Queen – is 25 and from Bristol.

What is Siannise's job?

Siannise is a beauty consultant.

Siannise is looking for a tall, dark and handsome guy in the Love Island villa
Siannise is looking for a tall, dark and handsome guy in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/Siannise Fudge

How can I follow Siannise on Instagram?

You can follow Siannise on Instagram with her handle @siannisefudge.

Siannise calls herself Princess Jasmine, and is looking for her Aladdin
Siannise calls herself Princess Jasmine, and is looking for her Aladdin. Picture: Instagram/Siannise Fudge

What has Siannise said about going on Love Island and what kind of boyfriend is she looking for?

Siannise describes herself as "sassy and fun" and says she knows what she is looking for in the Love Island villa.

While she wouldn't rate herself out of ten, Siannise thinks her eyebrows are her best feature, while she admits her worst habit is sleeping in.

Siannise says arrogance is her biggest turn off in a guy
Siannise says arrogance is her biggest turn off in a guy. Picture: Instagram/Siannise Fudge

In the villa, she's looking for someone tall dark and handsome – or "my own Aladdin".

Siannise's celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua, but she admits she also has a soft spot for 90s Leonardo DiCaprio.

When it comes to turn-offs, Siannise is not looking for a guy who is arrogant or "full of themselves".

