Love Island's Siannise Fudge makes epic blunder trying to impress Connagh Howard

By Emma Gritt

Viewers were left cringing as the Bristol babe tried to get better acquainted with the handsome newcomer.

If Connagh Howard is looking for a girl with a thorough knowledge of musical genres, it's VERY bad news for Siannise Fudge.

On tonight's Love Island she gatecrashed a cosy chat between the gorgeous male model and blonde twins Jess and Eve with one thing on her mind - snaring the Welsh hunk.

However, she appeared to fail at the first hurdle when she tried to claim she had the same musical tastes as him, including an ear for heavy metal.

After the twins quizzed him what music he liked, he said: "I like a bit of everything, drum and bass, house, metal, all that."

Siannise made a beeline for Connagh - much to the twins' horror. Picture: ITV

His response prompted Siannise to echo his choices... and label Red Hot Chili Peppers as 'heavy metal'.

“I like, um, have you heard of.. Red Hot Chili Peppers!” as she began gently singing the chorus to By The Way and clicking her fingers along to the beat.

Not to be outdone, the twins were quick to label the genre “indie rock”, adding the nightclub they work at play that music every Friday night.

People at home were quick to call out the awkward moment, with many pointing out the bizarreness of the whole exchange.

I want to write something witty about the gal thinking Red Hot Chilli Peppers are metal but honestly... I'm too in awe to think #LoveIsland — madamemaus (@madamemaus1) January 17, 2020

Sianesse thinking of a metal band made me cringe on another level #loveisland — Georgia Ivey (@georgia_ivey) January 17, 2020