Who is new Love Island bombshell Connagh Howard? Where is he from, what's his age and job and what is his Instagram?

15 January 2020, 22:05 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 22:06

Who is new Love Island bombshell Connagh Howard?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Connagh Howard has entered the Love Island villa as a new bombshell, and he's got his eyes on Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise.

Two new bombshells have arrived in the South Africa Love Island villa ready to cause some chaos, Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp.

Connagh describes himself as "goofy, laid-back and compassionate" and is looking to meet a brunette with nice eyes.

But what do we know about Connagh? Where is he from, how old is he and what's his job?

Connagh has got his eye on Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise
Connagh has got his eye on Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise

Who is Connagh and how old is he?

Connagh Howard is the new bombshell entering the Love Island villa.

Connagh is 27-years-old.

Connagh is a 27-year-old model from Cardiff
Connagh is a 27-year-old model from Cardiff

What is Connagh's job?

Connagh is a model and even once starred in an advert with Anthony Joshua.

"I'm a big boxing fan", he explained: "I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we were both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he's a big boy!"

View this post on Instagram

🥶🥶

A post shared by Connagh Howard (@connagh92) on

Who has Connagh got his eyes on?

With the relationships in the villa still being established, Connagh has confessed he fancies Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise.

Shaughna is currently single, but still interested in Callum, while Sophie is coupled up with Connor and happy getting to know him.

Siannise is currently coupled up with Nas, but looks to be keeping her options open.

What is Connagh's Instagram?

You can follow Connagh on Instagram @connagh92.

