What plastic surgery and fillers have Love Island twins Jess and Eve Gale had done?

The stunning twins don't look as natural as they did a few years ago. Picture: Instagram

The blonde bombshells look awfully different to how they did as teenagers.

Jess and Eve Gale have caused waves since heading into the villa and the stunning two look absolutely identical.

After pictures of them as teens emerged, showing their naturally auburn hair and much thinner lips, a lot have been speculating over what surgery they've had done.

What cosmetic procedures have the twins had done?

It's impossible to call it for certain, but Jess and Eve seem to have had identical procedures throughout their lives - which wouldn't be much of a stretch to assume.

Heart spoke to GP & Advanced Aesthetics Doctor, Jane Leonard, about the islanders, and she agreed that it's likely they've had work done.

The resident doctor at Beyond Medispa revealed: "The twins are young pretty girls and were absolutely gorgeous before, but they do look dramatically different now."

The twins look so different to what they did when they were younger. Picture: Instagram

Jane continued: "Given their age I would hope they haven’t had too many aesthetic treatments.

"It’s most likely they would have perhaps had baby Botox, and it also looks like they have had mild enhancements on their lips as they are much fuller.

"They did have lovely cheekbones before, but they look more prominent now - so perhaps even cheek filler.

"There’s also a potential they’ve had non surgical rhinoplasty as their noses look a different shape and slightly more sculpted than before."

The pair's faces look very different now. Picture: Instagram

Jane added: "The girls treatments would be purely be beautification and not anti ageing due to the fact they are only 20 years old.

