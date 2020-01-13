Love Island's Jess and Eve Gale unrecognisable in throwback teen pictures

13 January 2020, 21:49 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 21:55

The twins look completely different
The twins look completely different. Picture: ITV

The two blonde bombshells have caught the eye of a few islanders.

Jess and Eve Gale have turned many heads and they've only been in the villa a matter of hours.

But the two blonde and juicy-lipped islanders look completely different in throwback pictures that have just emerged.

They have matching sleek bleach blonde extensions and juicy red lips in a recent Insta snap
They have matching sleek bleach blonde extensions and juicy red lips in a recent Insta snap. Picture: Instagram

With platinum blonde hair and defined features, they're completely identical, and they also were as teenagers, but they donned a more natural auburn hair shade and thinner lips.

The 25-year-olds have proven to be brainboxes, and have also caught the eye of some celebrities such as Tyga outside the villa, but who knew they weren't natural blondes?

The pictures, posted on a fan Instagram account appear to be from when they were around 16 or 17 years old, and they have the same beaming smiles as they do now.

Fans of the show are only just beginning to come across the images and cannot believe what they've seen!

What do you think of their transformations?

