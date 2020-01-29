Dumped Love Island star Leanne Amaning brands Mike Boateng a ‘game player’ after shock exit

Leanne Amaning has said Mike has 'no chance' with Sophie. Picture: ITV

Mike Boateng chose Sophie Piper over Leanne Amaning during tonight's re-coupling.

The Love Island stars were in for a shock tonight after an unexpected re-coupling sent Leanne Amaning packing.

It was up to the boys to decide which of the girls they wanted to partner up with, following the arrival of bombshell's Wallace Wilson and Demi Jones.

And after their shock break up yesterday, Leanne bid farewell to the villa after ex Mike Boateng chose to couple up with Sophie Piper instead.

During her exit interview, Leanne has said it’s a ‘kick in the teeth’ that Mike didn’t choose to save her.

Leanne was sent packing from Love Island. Picture: ITV

She said: “I feel like he’s disregarded the two weeks we spent together and I feel like sending me home was a bit of a kick in the teeth, but it might also be my karma for dumping him…

“Beforehand, we had a good connection as friends, I would have thought he would have had that loyalty with me more.”

She went on to say: “But he can crack on and I’m happy for him, I want him to be happy,” before adding that he could be ‘the biggest game player’ in the villa.

When asked whether she thought Mike has a chance romantically with Sophie, she added: “Oh, be serious… There’s absolutely no way! I think they’re just good friends and they’re in a friendship couple.”

The recoupling well and truly shook up the villa as Luke Trotman ditched Rebecca Gormely and partnered up with Siannise Fudge instead.

Bombshell Wallace Wilson picked Rebecca, while Love Island favourite Nas Majeed finally lucked in with new girl Demi Jones.

Callum Jones chose current love interest Shaugna Phillips, while Finley Tapp went for Paige Turley and Luke Mabbot coupled up with Jess Gale.

And after the latest twist, Leanne said she would like Luke and Jess to be crowned winner.

“I would love for Jess and Luke M to win. I love Jess and Luke M! I feel like he’s one of my closest friends in there – together they’re amazing,” she said.

