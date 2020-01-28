Love Island new boy Wallace Wilson sparks furious debate over ‘diluting juice’

28 January 2020, 21:39 | Updated: 28 January 2020, 21:59

Wallace confused fans with 'diluting juice'
Wallace confused fans with 'diluting juice'. Picture: ITV

Sophie Piper was baffled by Wallace's Scottish term...

The first ever winter Love Island hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing.

But as two new bombshells headed into the villa tonight, it was Wallace Wilson who left viewers baffled.

As the Scottish hunk sat down for dessert with Sophie Piper, he started talking about 'diluting juice'.

While Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie gave him a blank look, he went to explain that he was talking about 'squash'.

Sophie was baffled when Wallace described 'diluting juice'
Sophie was baffled when Wallace described 'diluting juice'. Picture: ITV

And it looks like Sophie wasn't the only person confused, as one viewer wrote on Twitter: "you guys call it diluting juice!?!? It’s squash."

Read More: Kerry Katona encourages daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly, 16, to go on Love Island to 'make a fortune'

"Why would you waste your breath saying ‘diluted juice’ and not ‘squash’?? It’s 2 extra syllables #Loveisland," asked another.

While someone from Scotland hit back: "Can’t believe dilutin juice isn’t a universal phrase."

Read More: Connor Durman dumped from Love Island villa and shock twist - leaving Sophie Piper single

And another said: "I'm from Ireland and we call it diluting juice!"

'Diluting juice' is also known as squash or cordial and is a non-alcoholic concentrated syrup used with water.

Elsewhere on the show, fellow new arrival Demi Jones made Nas Majeed's day when she picked him to share dessert.

He said: “I’ve got to pull out my A-game tonight. It’s been over two weeks and this is my first date.”

There was also drama for Siånnise Fudge, as Luke T admitted he would prefer to be partnered up with her over Rebecca Gormley.

The footballer admitted: “It’s just bad timing. I was sort of ready to make a decision, just to sort of let Rebecca know that I was leaning more towards you. I’m ready to give 100 per cent to one person.”

