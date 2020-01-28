Kerry Katona encourages daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly, 16, to go on Love Island to 'make a fortune'

28 January 2020, 08:45 | Updated: 28 January 2020, 08:46

Kerry Katona would like her eldest daughters to go on Love Island
Kerry Katona would like her eldest daughters to go on Love Island. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kerry Katona says she would love for her children to appear on ITV2 reality show Love Island.

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona has said she would "actively encourage" her daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly, 16, to go on Love Island.

Kerry, 39, is keen for the girls to go on the hit reality TV show as they could "make a fortune".

READ MORE: Kerry Katona hits back after she’s criticised for promoting weight loss injections with underwear selfie

Writing in her New! magazine column, Kerry commented: "It wouldn't bother me in the slightest if my Molly or Lilly wanted to give it a go.

"I'd actively encourage it! Get on the telly, make a fortune and buy me a house please, girls!"

Kerry added that she doesn't "see the difference between doing a show like Love Island and The Circle" and that "as Dani Dyer proved, you don't have to have sex on TV."

She went on to add that neither Molly or Lilly would do that though as she'd "kill them if they did".

Molly and Lilly are Kerry's two daughters from her relationship with Westlife star Brian McFadden.

It's not surprising Kerry would expect her daughters to make a fortune from Love Island, which has been a huge career starter for many TV personalities.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, for example, met on the show and are now regular TV stars, Instagram influencers and business owners with an estimated net worth of £4.4 million.

READ MORE: Kerry Katona left furious after son Max, 11, puts super glue in her daughters' hair

