Kerry Katona left furious after son Max, 11, puts super glue in her daughters' hair

7 January 2020, 11:32

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kerry Katona's daughters Heidi and DJ had to miss their first day back to school following the incident.

Kerry Katona says she has grounded her son, Max, "for life" after her put super glue in her daughters' – Heidi, 12, and DJ, 5 – hair.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 39, took to Instagram this week revealing she was furious after discovering what Max had done.

READ MORE: Brian McFadden slams ex Kerry Katona saying daughters must be 'sick of being bridesmaids'

Writing on her Instagram story, Kerry wrote: "Honestly head is battered! My poor girls and their hair! Really haven't slept a wink! Going to take they to A&E I think just to be on the safe side!"

Kerry Katona's daughters Heidi and DJ missed their first day back to school because of the incident
Kerry Katona's daughters Heidi and DJ missed their first day back to school because of the incident. Picture: Kerry Katona/Instagram

She added that DJ and Heidi couldn't go to school on their first day back after the Christmas holidays due to the condition of their hair.

Following the struggle, Kerry revealed she had got the super glue out of the girls' hair, using baby oil.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, Kerry told her fans: "Just for the record I got the glue out of the girls' hair with baby oil and patience."

Kerry Katona told her fans she was grounding her son, Max, "for life"
Kerry Katona told her fans she was grounding her son, Max, "for life". Picture: Instagram/Kerry Katona
Kerry's son Max, 11, had put super glue in his sisters' hair
Kerry's son Max, 11, had put super glue in his sisters' hair. Picture: Instagram/Kerry Katona

She went on to say: "Max is grounded for the rest of his life, I took his Xbox off him, his phone off him and his TV off him."

She added that if the super glue had gone in the girls' eyes, they could have been blinded.

Sharing a picture of her daughters with wet hair and sad faces, Kerry wrote: "Omg at last I’ve got it all out!!! What a bloody nightmare!!!!

"The girl are gutted they missed their first day back to school!! I honestly thought I was gonna have to shave their heads at one point!!!"

Kerry used baby oil to eventually get the super glue out, after thinking she might have to take them to A&E
Kerry used baby oil to eventually get the super glue out, after thinking she might have to take them to A&E. Picture: Instagram/Kerry Katona

Fans of Kerry have been quick to console her, with one commenting: "Oh bless them!!! I bet you were in bits! Thank goodness you’ve got it out, mummy to the rescue as usual!!"

Another wrote: "Awe what a miracle so glad you got their hair sorted you can sit back and relax."

READ MORE: Kerry Katona reveals she'd apologise to her late ex-husband George after he beat her

