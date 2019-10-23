Kerry Katona reveals she'd apologise to her late ex-husband George after he beat her

23 October 2019, 14:47 | Updated: 23 October 2019, 15:03

Kerry Katona has given her first interview since George's death
Kerry Katona has given her first interview since George's death. Picture: Getty/ITV

George Kay died of an accidental overdose earlier this year

Kerry Katona opened up about her late ex-husband George Kay's death during an appearance on Loose Women earlier today, tragically revealing that she used to apologise to him after he beat her up.

In her first TV interview since his death earlier this year, she said: “The kids are doing really well. It was the hardest conversation I ever had to have with a 5-year-old, [our daughter] DJ.” 

She also admitted that his death didn't come as a surprise, saying: “It was a shock, well it wasn’t really, it was inevitable. I knew, I knew…” 

Kerry went on to reveal his cause of death, saying: “He didn’t take his life. It was an accidental overdose. George was too vain to kill himself.

“George had very many issues. By the time I’d worked all these issues out, I was already madly in love with him, we had a baby on the way.

“We’d known each other since we were 14. I always fancied him, he always fancied me. When the violence started, it’s almost like you’re being groomed. Everyone says, ‘Why didn’t you walk away?’” 

She then tragically admitted: “When I got a good hiding, I’d apologise to him.” 

Kerry continued: “I’m so angry. He gave me hell when he was alive, and then he just left me, not left me, he left this world. I’m not going to lie, he’s better off where he is. He was so unhappy on this earth. He had so many demons, so many issues, we thought when DJ was born he’d change his ways, he had chance after chance. He was never going to change, never going to change. 

Kerry Katona opened up about George's death on Loose Women earlier today
Kerry Katona opened up about George's death on Loose Women earlier today. Picture: ITV

“I left George because of what he was doing. I didn’t make him doing anything he didn’t want to do. I will not be blamed for his death.

“Yes, I feel guilty that DJ didn’t see her dad for a year, of course I do.” 

Kerry added: “I know if I’d stayed with George I’d be dead. I know it 100%. Or DJ would. I’m going to stand by that until the day I die. It was never going to happen [him change his life].”

She then said: “Any decent mother, you would not allow your child to be around somebody who was abusing drugs.

“When I was in my dark days doing drugs, if I didn’t sort myself out, I wouldn’t have my children and I wouldn’t blame anyone for taking my children off me.”

Women's Aid can be contacted at 0808 2000 247.

