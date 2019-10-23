Ex-Eastenders star Katie Jarvis says she's 'not ashamed' of B&M job as she hits back at 'job-shamers'

23 October 2019, 07:46

Katie has broken her silence on reports she got a 'normal' job following being axed from Eastenders

Former Eastenders actress Katie Jarvis has spoken out about her job as a security guard at B&M, saying that she's 'not ashamed' and that she likes learning new things.

The actress, 28, who last appeared on the soap six months ago, was pictured outside the Essex retail store at the weekend.

Fans and former colleagues rallied round the star to defend her from being shamed for working a normal job to support her kids, and now Katie herself has responded.

Katie spoke out about being 'job-shamed' on Victoria Derbyshire
Speaking on Victoria Derbyshire, she said: All actors go through it over the years, I've had so many jobs in between and not just being a security guard."

Katie, who is mum to Lillie Mae, ten, and Alfie, eight, added that she is proud to be doing all she can to support her kids.

Read more: Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, has signed a modelling contract, reveals proud dad Jeff Brazier

She added: "One of my sisters she calls me a dabbler because I seem to do a bit of everything and I like to be busy and I like to learn new things, it doesn't matter what it is.

"The people I work with there are amazing, they get up every single day, they work hard for their money and it doesn't matter what job you're doing.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Fans will be ‘gobsmacked’ by Nate Robinson shock identity twist

"I don't feel like anyone should be made to feel like how I felt when I woke up.

Katie Jarvis played Hayley Slater in Eastenders
"I think as long as you're working that's all that matters."

She continued: "A lot goes into being a security guard, they put themselves at risk. I took that job on and joined my sister because she's a security guard there."

Katie played the role of Hayley Slater, Kat Slater's cousin, who was involved in a huge storyline when her character had an affair with Alfie Moon.

The actress' first big role was in 2009 Fish Tank alongside Michael Fassbender, and she was cast in Eastenders in 2018.

